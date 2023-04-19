The Woodland Park High School welding team won the SkillsUSA state competition in Pueblo this month.

Declared state champions, Jarrett Freed beat the competition in technical welding while Jakob Brooks, Brayden Salem and Cameron Spann scored the highest for welding fabrication.

In addition, Elexis Gallagher took 3rd place in welding sculpture.

The competition tests the skills of the students who work as a team. Expecting the event to be stressful, with no advanced heads-up, the champs were ready.

“We knew we had to build a steel table but had no idea how big,” Brooks said. “We had a set of blueprints and that was it.”

The team accomplished the task in just under 6 hours, with 15 minutes to spare.

The win catapults the team into the national championships in Atlanta in June.

Gallagher was honored for her sculpture, a steel bouquet of flowers.

“We had to build everything in the shop, make a notebook of what we had to do,” she said. “We had a letter of certification showing that we made it rather than buying it.”

For Gallagher, welding is her ticket to travel and training. Continuing her education in welding at Pikes Peak State College, Gallagher plans to go places, with welding as her financial vehicle.

“I want to be a journeyman so I can travel around the world,” she said. “That’s my goal.”

A young woman in a field that generally attracts men, Gallagher acknowledges feeling a bit intimidated during the regional competition but was more relaxed this time around.

The students’ instructor is Gary Adamson who has taught welding at the high school since 1997.

“The award is exciting, overwhelming,” he said. “The students took the competition seriously and applied themselves.”

Adamson compares the competition to a job interview where the students can show a resume with experience as well as the ability to work in teams.

“The competition is about time management,” he said, adding that all the competitors finished their projects. “Most people go right down to the wire."