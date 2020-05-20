The Woodland Park High School senior class member have been accepted to institutions of higher learning, technical schools and branches of the military throughout the state of Colorado, the nation and around the globe. The following is a list of institutions and organizations that Class of 2020 members have committed to attend in the future:
• Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo.
• Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz.
• Baylor University, Waco, Texas
• Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas
• Brigham Young University, Rexburg, Idaho
• California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
• California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif.
• California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, Calif.
• Calvin University, Grand Rapids, Mich.
• Carthage College, Kenosha, Wis.
• Casper College, Wyo.
• Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
• Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
• Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction, Colo.
• Colorado Northwestern Community College, Rangely, Colo.
• Colorado School of Mines & Technology, Golden, Colo.
• Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.
• Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa
• Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, N.Y.
• Duke Kunshan University, Suzhou, China
• Duke University, Durham, N.C.
• Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.
• Gonzaga University, Spokane, Wash.
• Humboldt State University, Arcata, Calif.
• Johnson & Wales University, Denver, Colo.
• Luther College, Decorah, Iowa
• Metropolitan State University, Denver, Colo.
• Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Wis.
• Montana State University, Bozeman, Mont.
• Morning Side College, Sioux City, Iowa
• Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, Colo.
• Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.
• North Dakota State University, Fargo
• Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Falls
• Peak Aviation, Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Pima Medical Institute, Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Regis University, Denver, Colo.
• Seattle Pacific University, Wash.
• South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City, S.D.
• Suffolk University, Boston, Mass.
• United States Army
• United States Coast Guard
• United States Navy
• Universal Technical Institute, Phoenix, Ariz.
• University of Advancing Technology, Tempe, Ariz.
• University of Colorado at Boulder
• University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
• University of Colorado at Denver
• University of Denver
• University of Hartford, Conn.
• University of Maine, Orono, Maine
• University of Massachusetts, Boston, Mass.
• University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M.
• University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo.
• University of Northwestern, Saint Paul, Minn.
• University of Portland, Ore.
• University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif.
• University of Rhode Island, South Kingstown, R.I.
• University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
• University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyo.
• Western Oregon University, Monmouth, Ore.
• Washington State University, Pullman, Wash.
• Western Colorado University, Gunnison, Colo.
• Western Washington University, Bellingham, Wash.
• Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio