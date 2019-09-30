Evan Cisneros and Zak Ludwick are headed back to the Class 4A state golf championships.
The Woodland Park players stamped their tickets Sept. 23 at The Country Club of Colorado during the Region 2 tournament that was hosted by Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Cisneros, a junior, and Ludwick, a senior, both fired 14-over par 85s to qualify for the prestigious event.
“I’m really excited for this year’s state tournament,” Cisneros said. “Last year I was nervous and I wasn’t focused on how I was playing and the shots I wanted to hit. This year, I’m not going to try and compete against other people and just play my game.”
The state tournament will be held Oct. 7-8 at Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose. Cisneros and Ludwick will head across the state on Saturday, Oct. 5 with Panthers head coach Brian Gustafson, where they plan to spend a couple of days getting familiar with the course, including a full practice round on Oct. 6.
“I’m pretty excited and I’m looking forward to it,” Ludwick said. “Hopefully I can do better than last year since I know the game plan.”
In 2018, Cisneros and Ludwick both shot 38-over par 182s for the two-day event.
“I just need to play it as a normal round,” Ludwick said.
Cisneros and Ludwick both experienced slight panic attacks at last week’s regional when it was thought — for a little while, at least — that they might have to play each other in a sudden-death playoff to determine the final spot.
The top two teams — Cheyenne Mountain and Ponderosa — automatically qualified their entire four-player teams. The next 13 individual golfers were also guaranteed spots in the state tournament.
“As players were coming in and scores were being posted, our coaches told us that Zak and I might have to play each other in a playoff for the final spot,” Cisneros said. “We said, ‘That’s messed up.’”
In 2018, Ludwick qualified for the state tournament by winning a playoff.
“I was ready to play Evan in a playoff, but I’m glad I didn’t have to,” Ludwick said.
As it turned out, the Woodland Park pair made the cut with three strokes to spare.
Woodland Park’s two other golfers at regionals — senior Cody Caldwell and junior Matthew Lecky — both shot 91 and missed qualifying by a couple of strokes.
“It would have been nice to get all four of them in there,” said Woodland Park coach Brian Gustafson.
The Panthers have enjoyed a lot of success on the links in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, Woodland Park qualified a school-record three golfers for state each time. If Cisneros qualifies for state in 2020 as a senior, he would become the first golfer in the history of the school to be a three-time state qualifier.
Gustafson said he is working with Cisneros and Ludwick to “stay in the present” at the state tournament.
“We want them playing golf and not golf swinging,” Gustafson said. “They need to stay focused every step of the way.”