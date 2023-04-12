Despite cold temps, wind, and several athletes missing for spring break, the WPHS track teams competed very well at the Chaparral and Salida track meets.

At Salida, the girls’ team took first place and the boys finished fourth out of 17 teams.

Individually, the Panthers had numerous athletes finish in the top eight in their events. The meets were highlighted with first-place finishes in the pole vault by Hayden Molina and Jonny Sarmiento.Caden Howard also took first in the 300-meter hurdles.

All three should be locked in for the state track meet in May.

Head Coach Jeremy Grier expressed his thoughts, saying,

“It is fun to see the athletes get excited to perform well as a team,” Coach Jeremy Grier said. “With everyone focused on their individual events, the overall team performance can sometimes get overlooked. We have not been in a position to compete in meets as a team for a while. The athletes are starting to understand how good we can become as a team and do a fantastic job supporting each other.”

The teams travel to All City Stadium on April 14 and Rye High School on April 21.