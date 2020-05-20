WPHS 2020 grad2.jpg

A tassel from a Class of 2020 graduation cap.

 Courtesy of Woodland Park School District

The Woodland Park High School Class of 2020 collectively received more than $2.2 million in scholarships (as of May 13).

The following is a list of scholarships that were given this year:

• Academic Achievement Award

• Academic Scholar Award

• Academic Scholarship

• Adm Provost/Chancellor Scholarship

• AFROTC Type 2 Four Year Scholarship

• Anchor Award

• Athletic Scholarship

• Basketball & Academic Scholarship

• Brown and Gold Commitment

• Chancellor’s Award

• College of Architecture and Planning Dean’s Colorado Merit Scholarship

• Colorado Council Volunteerism Scholarship

• Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship

• Cornell Grant

• Dean’s Tuition Scholarship

• Distinguished Cougar Award

• Early Success Award

• Eve Spirit Award

• Federal Pell Grant

• Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant

• Fine Arts Scholarship

• First Generation Scholarship

• Flagship Scholarship

• Founder Scholarship

• Gold Scholarship

• Green and Gold Scholarship

• Hillsboro Scholarship

• Honors Scholarship

• Learning Scholarship

• Legacy Award & President’s Scholarship

• Martin Luther Award

• MIAD Admissions Scholarship

• Nick Naples Scholarship

• Northern Lights Award

• Northern Vision Scholarship

• One Course Summer Inst. Scholarship

• Pikes Peak Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship

• Presidential Academic Scholarship

• Presidential Scholarship

• Provost Scholarship

• Regent’s Scholarship

• Suffolk Trustee Scholarship

• Suffolk University Achievement Grant

• The Founder’s Scholarship

• The Paul Kekich Memorial Scholarship

• Theatre & Dance Award

• Trustee Scholarship

• Ute Pass Kiwanis Scholarship

• UNC- Northern Lights Scholarship

• University Honors and Leadership program scholarship

• University of Portland Presidential Scholarship

• UOP Grant

• Vision Scholarship

• Western Rise Scholarship

• Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Wagon Boss Scholarship

• WUE Merit Scholarship

