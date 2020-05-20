The Woodland Park High School Class of 2020 collectively received more than $2.2 million in scholarships (as of May 13).
The following is a list of scholarships that were given this year:
• Academic Achievement Award
• Academic Scholar Award
• Academic Scholarship
• Adm Provost/Chancellor Scholarship
• AFROTC Type 2 Four Year Scholarship
• Anchor Award
• Athletic Scholarship
• Basketball & Academic Scholarship
• Brown and Gold Commitment
• Chancellor’s Award
• College of Architecture and Planning Dean’s Colorado Merit Scholarship
• Colorado Council Volunteerism Scholarship
• Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship
• Cornell Grant
• Dean’s Tuition Scholarship
• Distinguished Cougar Award
• Early Success Award
• Eve Spirit Award
• Federal Pell Grant
• Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant
• Fine Arts Scholarship
• First Generation Scholarship
• Flagship Scholarship
• Founder Scholarship
• Gold Scholarship
• Green and Gold Scholarship
• Hillsboro Scholarship
• Honors Scholarship
• Learning Scholarship
• Legacy Award & President’s Scholarship
• Martin Luther Award
• MIAD Admissions Scholarship
• Nick Naples Scholarship
• Northern Lights Award
• Northern Vision Scholarship
• One Course Summer Inst. Scholarship
• Pikes Peak Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship
• Presidential Academic Scholarship
• Presidential Scholarship
• Provost Scholarship
• Regent’s Scholarship
• Suffolk Trustee Scholarship
• Suffolk University Achievement Grant
• The Founder’s Scholarship
• The Paul Kekich Memorial Scholarship
• Theatre & Dance Award
• Trustee Scholarship
• Ute Pass Kiwanis Scholarship
• UNC- Northern Lights Scholarship
• University Honors and Leadership program scholarship
• University of Portland Presidential Scholarship
• UOP Grant
• Vision Scholarship
• Western Rise Scholarship
• Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Wagon Boss Scholarship
• WUE Merit Scholarship