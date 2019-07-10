Woodland Park Hockey Association is hosting its 6th Annual Summer Skills and Scrimmage Series. The six-week series begins Thursday and runs weekly through Aug. 12. The WPHA has more than 60 kids in its program.
“Our association is great for all ages and we really pride ourselves on how good our coaches are, with all levels of hockey experience,” said WPHA liaison Matt Gum. “We love to develop players from the Mite level and see them succeed all the way through our program and on to our high school team.”
Each evening, players will engage in 15-20 minutes of hockey skills instruction followed by 40-45 minutes of small-area games (3 vs. 3 or 4 vs. 4, as appropriate).
Mite (birth year 2011-under) and Squirt (birth years 2009 and 2010) sessions all take place at 6:30 p.m. at Sertich Ice Center in Colorado Springs.
Peewee (birth years 2007 and 2008) and Bantam (birth years 2005 and 2006) session take place at 7:45 p.m. at Sertich.
Cost is $55 per player, but goalies play for free. Registration is open at woodlandparkhockey.com. The regular season starts in September for the Squirts, Peewees and Bantams. The Mites season will start in November.
Regular season practices take place in Colorado Springs until ice is made at Meadow Wood Park in December. Games are played at various venues.