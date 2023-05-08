A time for reflection in an increasingly complicated world, growing older in Teller County can be a journey of discovery.

“We matter; senior citizens matter,” said Dan Williams, speaking to an audience of 100 people on the north side of 60.

Williams was one of several speakers at the Senior Expo and Symposium April 29 at the Woodland Park Community Church sponsored by the Golden Bridge Network.

Acknowledging that times are often tough for senior citizens, Williams recalled moments in a lifetime, the first child, the first grandchild, the triumphs, the losses.

“Your body starts talking to you and you start losing friends,” he said. “We’ve all been affected. I have lost a lot of friends over the years, to cancer, heart attacks, suicide, depression, we’ve all dealt with that.”

At some point, seniors begin to look inward.

“We realize our time on this planet is limited,” said Williams, Teller County commissioner, combat veteran and Commander of the American Legion Post 1980. “Like a lot of you here today, it matters that in the time we have left, hopefully we’ll leave this place better than we found it.”

For senior citizens who sometimes feel blue or depressed, reaching out can be the way forward.

“We all have something to give; we all have self-worth,” he said. “I know we can’t prevent all suicides, but we can sure try. Life is worth living.”

As he has for the past year, Williams highlighted the division in the community, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always had LGBTQ people here; we’ve always had racial diversity, we have all that here but when I look at the polarizing world we live in now, that’s not who we are,” he said. “There’s a reason to live up here on dirt roads, somewhat isolated.”

In Teller County, one out of nine residents are veterans.

“We have 5,000 veterans up here,” he said, adding that some veterans remain isolated, do not reach out to others.

“We all care about each other,” he said “Just make a difference; that’s all I ask. If you see somebody struggling, whether it’s depression, a hoarding situation, or if they won’t take their meds,” he said, adding that a Teller County man refused to take medication and died. “It happens in Teller County. Be aware of what’s going on around you; stay involved and be kind.”

Fraud, scams and exploitation of seniors

Teller County Sheriff’s Operations Commander Lad Sullivan warned of potential pitfalls that have caught senior citizens unaware of the nature of scams. For instance, if an email comes from Wells Fargo with “false charge” in the subject line, do not reply, Sullivan said. The false emails could also come from PayPal, Walmart or Amazon, Sullivan added.

Some fraudsters are storm chasers who prey on older homeowners after hail or snowstorms, with offers to fix the damage.

“Don’t believe anyone who comes to your door and asks for cash up front,” he said.

Senior citizens in the U.S. who fell for the “romance scam,” lost $139 million last year, Sullivan said. “Don’t let people play on your emotions,” he added.

As well, seniors can be susceptible to scams when ordering prescriptions online, Sullivan said.

The cellphone, too, can be the source of a scam. “If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer,” he said. “If you do answer, don’t say anything.”

Peak Alerts

Jay Teague, director of the Office of Emergency Management, engaged the audience with humor and information about preparing for emergencies.

With two recent fires, the 403 and the Rampart, signing up for Peak Alerts.com is key to being forewarned.

Recently, El Paso Teller E 911 Authority switched alert systems to Peak Alerts from Nixle, a county-wide system.

“Our cellular infrastructure in Teller County is ineffective. When you try to push Nixle alerts to 30,000 people – it’s not just residents but people passing through our county,” Teague said. “When we push out that alert, I don’t know who is getting it – it might be two hours before a resident receives the alert.”

With Peak Alerts/Everbridge software, the system targets specific areas.

“We can isolate subdivisions, even one block,” Teague said.

Yet some residents complain they didn’t get the alert for the past two fires.

“Either they weren’t in the affected areas, didn’t change their phone number or didn’t select their location,” he said.

Teague and his deputy Jessica Flohrs are dedicated to staying one step ahead of the next emergency.

“We are coordinating responses, training, planning, preparing, exercising, finding where the holes and gaps are, to provide a better service for our residents,” he said.

Sometimes callers lash out.

“I don’t take it personally but try to listen and validate their concerns, try to work through the problem,” he said. “I love the job and love trying to fix and solve problems.”

Teague and Flohrs received their diplomas this month from the FEMA Emergency Management Academy.