Morgan Wilson and Aiden Wegmann-Hoel graduated last week from Woodland Park High School. Both faced challenges beyond the normal mood swings of the teenage years.

Their stories are similar; each endured grief during their high school days but found their voices in creativity.

Wilson was named editor-in chief of the yearbook while Wegmann-Hoel found his outlet in theater. Both took chances, he by appearing on stage, she by telling stories through journalism.

Each felt “different,” when they entered high school.

Morgan Wilson

Wilson moved from New Jersey to Woodland Park in her freshman year and couldn’t adapt to “drastically different culture.”

Wilson struggled, felt alienated.

“I was suspended from school; that first year was a rocky start,” she said. “I felt, really, just, vulnerable.”

And COVID-19 hit. “That brought me down that extra level,” she said.

But she found a best friend, someone to confide in and share joys of discovery.

Later that year, her friend’s parents died in a “tragic accident, a murder-suicide,” she said. “So, I felt thrown about, like I had no control over my situation. A teenage girl is not supposed to have trauma, trauma, trauma.”

Not quite ready to give up, Wilson joined the yearbook.

“It brought me out of my shell and made me look at the world in a different way, a more investigative way,” she said.

She discovered her niche.

“I found a community, went to all the games, took all these pictures and did everything I could,” she said. “If I couldn’t do anything else, I could do this.”

But the challenges continued.

“On top of COVID, I got into an unhealthy relationship that went on until my junior year,” she said.

While on an emotional seesaw, she was named editor-in-chief of the yearbook.

“I didn’t know what to do with it,” she sad. “You have to come up with stories, meet deadlines: it’s very difficult.”

Relying on her yearbook advisor, David Graf, Wilson built a team.

“Before I knew it, I felt that I could do something special with this book,” she said.

Graf was also her English teacher.

“Without Mr. Graf, I would not have my own thoughts, to be able to think creatively and critically,” she said.

Overwhelmed with the work load inherent to the senior year, she became a leader.

“I reached out to my younger classmates on the team and asked if I could teach them, as the seniors had taught me,” she said. “I picked out four who turned out to be the most amazing editors.”

Next up this fall for Morgan is Pikes Peak State College, where she is majoring in broadcast journalism.

“Maybe everything doesn’t have to be so hard. Maybe I can take advice from my advisors, my family members, friends,” she said. “Maybe I don’t have to be alone and struggle.”

Aiden Wegmann-Hoel

Wegmann-Hoel was burdened by demons.

“I’ve always known I was a little bit different but it never really got on me until high school,” he said.

At the same time, he realized he was gay, which he felt put up a wall of separation from others.

“I felt like people were picking up on it and that affected how they treated me,” he said.

The summer after his freshman year, he reached out and found a friend. “He has helped me so much,” he said.

Strengthened by friendship, he discovered an innate talent.

“I threw myself into theater which gave me something to strive for,” he said. “Theater re-invigorated me a little.”

Wegmann-Hoel had leading roles in school plays such as “Anastasia,” and “The Drowsy Chaperone,” as well as “My Fair Lady,” and directed, with Mia Nickelsburg, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” He does summer theater and is preparing for a role in “The Little Mermaid.”

Along with theater as confidence-builder, he found a mentor in his friend’s father.

“We were extremely close, had the same interests in history and English,” he said. “He was a veteran who did a lot of political activism for veterans.”

In Wegmann-Hoel’s junior year, his mentor was killed in a car crash.

“That was a big hit for me, to have a mentor like that,” he said. “And he was just gone.”

His grades dropped.

“I was dealing with extreme amounts of grief; it was the first time I ever really lost somebody close to me and it was just hard to deal with it,” he said.

Wegmann-Hoel credits his teachers, Jennifer Stone and Steven Runte, for helping him through depression and instability.

“They are the only two people, even in my freshman and sophomore year, when I kinda gave up, who saw the potential I had,” he said. “They were able to see through all of that.”

When he turned in papers deemed inadequate, the two teachers urged him to try again.

“They were both harsh graders but it’s something I’m grateful for,” he said “They installed in me a great work ethic.”

Stone and Runte teach English and history, respectively.

In the fall, Aiden plans to major in history at the University of Northern Colorado. “I plan on getting a law degree and doing public service litigation,” he said.