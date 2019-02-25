Woodland Park City Council and staff said a fond and emotional farewell to City Attorney Erin Smith at the Feb. 21 council meeting. Smith has served council and the Woodland Park community for 16 years.
Mayor Neil Levy praised Smith for being a mentor who sat by his side at meetings during all the years he has served on council.
“I can’t thank you enough; you were a great mentor for me,” he said. “We’re sad that you’re leaving but happy that you’re moving on.”
Councilwoman Kellie Case said she has worked with Smith for most of those 16 years and Councilwoman Carrol Harvey said she first met Smith during the Chicken Man sign ordinance debates.
“She sat there with a straight face when we had a human menagerie here in council chambers,” Harvey said. “But we ended up with a new sign ordinance.”
Harvey also read a thank-you note from Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre, who was in attendance but had lost her voice.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said that during the eight years she’s known Smith she has considered her a mentor, counselor and friend.
“Thank your for letting me represent you,” Smith said. “Sixteen is a lot in city-attorney years.”
Besides thanking the current council, she also thanked the council that hired her, allowing her to become part of the Woodland Park community.
Even though she is leaving Woodland Park, Smith will still be traveling through Woodland Park for the foreseeable future. She is the Cripple Creek City Attorney and the Park County attorney, as well.
The city has already hired Jason Meyers as its in-house attorney. Meyers was the city attorney for Fort Morgan.
Police Chief Miles DeYoung said the department has won a third Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Award. The 2017 award was used to upgrade radios and in-vehicle laptops; the 2018 award will replace outdated tasers, and the 2019 award will fully fund a School Resource Officer.
During public comment on items not on the agenda, Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce President Deb Miller announced that DeYoung has earned the chamber’s Employee of the Year Award. Nominations for annual chamber awards are judged outside the region to avoid questions of conflict and favoritism, Miller said. The award ceremony is Tuesday.
Carroll Trader, a member of the Tamarac Reserve Homeowners Association, accused the city of allowing a mobile home park near the Shining Mountain Golf Course to “sneak in under the table.”
“They’re calling them ‘little homes,’” he said. “Just because they’re on a foundation, that doesn’t mean they aren’t mobile homes. There should be planning and council meetings.”
He added that the existing mobile home park, owned by the same developer, should be cleaned up.
Levy assured him that there will be public meetings and that no one is sneaking.
Doloretta Barber and her family will soon begin fundraising for Shield 616 to provide personal protection gear packages for 10 Teller County Deputies. Each package costs about $2,000. She will be selling 8,465 blue and black ribbons at $5 apiece. The ribbons will be tied to a tree in Lions Park.
“Law enforcement officers are under assault all over the nation,” she said. “Eleven Teller County deputies have recently been assaulted. Fortunately, none has died. Blue lives matter – every blue life lost is also a community’s loss.”
Levy and Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr each pledged to buy 200 ribbons. Harvey and LaBarre both said they would help tie the ribbons. Case and Councilman Paul Saunier said they will help in any way they can.
Council approved the award of $16,000 in Community Investment Funds to 15 nonprofits and charitable organizations as presented by Darwin Naccarato, representing the Community Investment Committee.
The committee also recommended that Cruise Above the Clouds and the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds sponsored by the Ute Pass Symphony Guild be approved as “Signature Events.” Funding for Signature Events will be taken up as line items during annual budget planning. Council also directed staff to track the value of in-kind services provided by the city during these events.
The 2019 investment fund is $20,000, but $4,000 was held back to fund other charitable projects that might come up later in the year.
Nomination forms for the 16th annual Teller County Cares Volunteer Service Awards are available on the city website. The deadline for nominations is Friday.
The next council meeting is March 7.