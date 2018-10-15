Yuri Olanyi Thomas, 32, was only in Woodland Park for a short time but his death last month has left sorrow tinged with wonder at his ability to soar above adversity.
“He was the shining star of Community Partnership,” said Katy Conlin, manager of the nonprofit’s adult education program. “He was very persistent and had this goal — he was going to be a policeman and that was it.”
The goal sprang from an incident in his childhood, which he relayed to Conlin. “His mother had a violent boyfriend and a school resource officer helped the two of them with this boyfriend,” Conlin said. “And that episode is why he wanted to be a police officer.”
Thomas achieved his goal. With the GED certificate intact, he enrolled in and graduated from the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy. Subsequently he was hired as a police officer in Johnstown.
Less than a year later, he drowned in Horsetooth Reservoir Sept. 17 while diving in to retrieve a ball — a game he was playing with his dog. His wife, Nola, called for help, and within an hour emergency crews recovered his body.
Thomas’ path to the GED certificate was difficult. A native of Saint Vincent, a volcanic island in the Caribbean, Thomas was orphaned at the age of 8 when his mother died. His father had never been part of their lives.
While Conlin and Amy Griggs, who does the GED testing for the Partnership, didn’t pry into details, they know that he left the island and went to New York. There, he met his wife and the two moved to Woodland Park.
“Nola would come in looking for a place where she could volunteer,” Griggs said, adding that Nola did volunteer with the sheriff’s office. “She wanted to be a part of this community as well. They both had a heart to serve others.”
Knowing that education was the key to achieving his goals, Thomas enrolled in the partnership’s GED program. “He passed his language arts test with flying colors,” Griggs said, adding that the curriculum also includes science, social studies and math. “The fact that he kept coming back and didn’t give up; even when Katy suggested he take a break.”
Conlin was among the hundreds who packed the church for Thomas’ funeral in nearby Loveland last week. “There were about 300 officers there,” she said. “And police officers were the pallbearers.”
Conlin is emotional when talking about the ceremony. “And when pallbearers got out the door — led by the bagpipers — they were all facing the casket and walked (sideways) all the way down to the hearse.”
There were light moments during the ceremony. “The police captain said, in his 37-year career, Yuri was the only one he knew to have a footrace with a motorcycle and win!” Conlin said.
Conlin shared a video that shows Thomas doing a little dance while doing traffic control in Johnstown.
After the service, police cars led the procession with lights flashing. “It was just so amazing if you can envision how Yuri started out his life,” Conlin said. “And to get that huge of a sendoff.”