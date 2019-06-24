The application to the state of Colorado to include Divide as part of an Enterprise Zone was approved this month.
“An Enterprise Zone is a statewide commission to remove the tax burden on businesses that are expanding,” said Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen, announcing the approval June 13. “We now have expansion on the south side of U.S. 24 which allows expansion to receive additional tax benefits, for research and hiring.”
While there are no projects scheduled, the zone opens doors for investment into Teller County, Steen said.
In a report about the 2018 audit, Rodney Rice, certified public accountant with RubinBrown, paid tribute to the finance team led by the director Laurie Litwin, budget officer Vicki Caldwell.
Rice praised Litwin, who is retiring in September, for her accounting skills. “Not often do we come across finance directors who take accounting to the next level, have the bandwidth and mental aptitude to understand that accounting is supported by hundreds of thousands of pages of technical literature,” Rice said. “That is meaningful to our team, really helps us do what we do.”
In other news, commissioners Steen, Marc Dettenrieder and Bob Campbell approved the application for a special use permit for Knights of Heroes Foundation for retreats for Gold Star families, children of fallen first responders and support staff and foster children. The foundation, created by Steve Harold in 2007, holds retreats on Gold Camp Road near Victor. Harold started the foundation to commemorate his friend, Maj. Troy Lee Gilbert, who was killed during combat operations in Al-Anbar Province Iraq.
Commissioners approved the strategic plan for this year through 2034. The plan outlines strategies to assure the vision and mission of Teller County government is meeting the needs of the constituents in a prioritized systematic process.
In a year where weather patterns went haywire, Teller County’s Public Works/Department of Transportation took care of the county’s 560 miles of roads. “We had snow, rain, hail, bomb cycle, wind — we handled all of those, no problem, like it was every day,” said Brad Shaw, operations supervisor for the department. “That was due to the dedication of the employees; a lot of extra hours — these guys are the first First Responders,” said Shaw, while presenting the road maintenance and road plan which commissioners approved.