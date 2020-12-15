Those of you who have lived here for several years likely will never forget the Waldo Canyon Fire in June 2012. Those who have been wild about Teller County even longer likely remember the Hayman Fire of June 2002.
How could you ever forget those towering pillars of smoke and ash that loomed so ominously over the entire county? How about the nightmarish tornado of fire that erupted when two storm fronts collided sending the Waldo Canyon fire racing down into Colorado Springs?
We were all reminded this fall just how destructive wildfires can be as we watched massive blazes roar across northern Colorado and into Rocky Mountain National Park. Once again we saw the devastating impact these fires can have on our communities. I feel for the families and individuals impacted by these fires. My thoughts and prayers go out to them.
Every time we see fires like these develop, I always get the same question: “How do large wildfires affect our wildlife?”
To understand the answer, we have to examine wildfire behavior and some basic wildlife management principles.
I don’t claim to be an expert on wildfires, but I’ve learned a few things over the years and there are a couple points that will help us understand how fire can impact wildlife.
First, each fire is different, and fire doesn’t burn with the same intensity across every acre it affects. Different zones or areas of a fire will burn with different severities. For a variety of reasons, fire does not burn evenly through the landscape. Factors influencing its intensity include the availability of oxygen, fuel and heat in each specific location.
Some areas will experience a creeping fire that is not very intense, while others may have a fire that scorches everything in its path into ash, from entire trees to the top layer of soil. Meanwhile, other nearby areas may not be burned at all.
This is an interesting phenomenon that ultimately creates edge habitat for wildlife. And it’s why we often say that wildfire is good for wildlife.
Edge habitat is where one type of habitat meets another. For example, an edge habitat occurs when a treeline of a forest meets a grassy open meadow. Edge habitat is important for wildlife, especially our big game species. These areas allow them to stay close to cover and safety, like a thick forested area, while getting food or water in a meadow.
Fire creates edge habitat, over time, and increases the quality of the habitat. Better habitat leads to more wildlife. That’s just one example of how wildlife actually benefit from fire.
Another important concept to understand is that we as wildlife managers manage wildlife at the population level. We focus on the health of the population, not individuals.
No doubt we had some loss of wildlife in those large wildfires this year. The most vulnerable are the young, the old and the sick because they are not as mobile as a healthy adult. Take birds, for instance. If a fire starts in June when there are still fledglings in the nest, they can’t fly and have no way to escape.
But what about large mammals?
Recent research tracking elk wearing radio collars proved the anecdotal reports I’ve heard over the years from several wildland firefighters about big game animals quickly returning to burned forests.
In the months before the Cameron Peak Fire started, CPW scientists had attached radio collars to different herds of elk in the area. As the fire started and progressed, you might think we would observe the elk stampeding away from the flames. However, that was not the case.
Our data shows the elk actually moved toward the active fire line, in lower intensity areas. Then they even moved right into the burned areas as the flames passed. I urge you to visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Facebook page and watch the video we created from the data showing the movements of the herds. It’s a great informative video with some great visuals.
The data confirmed what wildland firefighters have observed for years. They have seen elk and deer rolling around in the ash and often observe them feeding on new vegetation that sprouts up almost immediately in the aftermath of fire.
Keep in mind that this new vegetation is nutrient rich. And wild animals are all about being efficient and getting more nutrients from the new grass or forbs that sprout after a fire passes through. They also seem to be able to find pockets that were not burned and resume their regular feeding routines.
Other animals, like raptors, may even use the fire directly to their benefit. As a fire is burning, rodents and smaller animals can be seen scurrying along the ground to get away from the active flames. Birds of prey will use this time to easily pick off their prey when they are vulnerable.
Fish and some of our aquatic species are more susceptible to being negatively affected since they are a little more confined than terrestrial animals. Generally, wildfires do not directly touch these animals, but it’s the aftermath that will impact them.
As I mentioned earlier, intense fire can turn all vegetation, and even the top layer of soil, into ash. The aftermath of these fires is serious erosion issues. Not only will extra sediment find its way into bodies of water, but the ash will as well. The pH of a body of water can be affected which can be deadly to fish and other aquatic species.
How do wildfires affect hunting in burned areas?
The immediate impact can be negative because areas must be closed to the public due to the dangers of standing trees that are dead and can fall without notice. Firefighters call these “widow-makers” and they are a real threat. CPW offered refunds to license holders in these areas. A comprehensive list can be found on our website.
Long-term, the impacts are more positive. Next year, and in years to come, these “scarred” areas likely will be great areas to find and hunt wildlife, depending on the severity of the fire.
We will have to wait and see what access to these areas will look like. Sometimes certain roads, or in some extreme cases entire zones need to be closed for safety reasons. So access could be a little harder. But no one ever said hunting was easy.
The areas that did not see high fire severity will likely recover quickly generating a lot of food for wildlife. These pockets, usually along some edge habitat, would be good areas to focus efforts if you plan on hunting units that were impacted by large wildlife.
In short, our wildlife has adapted to fire over time and know how to get in and out of their home just like we do. Unfortunately, there is often some wildlife loss with just about every wildfire. But the overall population is not negatively impacted. Wildlife will actually benefit from wildfires.
This is just another example of how resilient our wildlife are here in Colorado.
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.