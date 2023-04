Costumes, video games and music, the World of Windcraft Version 3.0 seeks kids to play let’s-pretend with a symphonic background.

Craig Harms, director of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, launched the event six years ago that attracts the younger set with an edgy beat.

β€œWe want the kids to wear their favorite video-game character or superhero,” Harms said.

The music is based on themes from several video games, in tribute to gaming.

A popular event, there are two performances April 30 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The first is at 4 p.m. with costume check-in at 3 p.m. and at 6:30, with costume check-in at 5:30. Prizes are in two age categories, 8 and under and 9 to 14.

The poster for the event is artistic, with video-game characters in action, created by Harms’s nephews, Caleb and Nathan Harms.

The concert is free and there are no reservations. For information, check www.woodlandparkwindsymphony.com