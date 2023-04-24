Costumes, video games and music, the World of Windcraft Version 3.0 seeks kids to play let’s-pretend with a symphonic background.

Craig Harms, director of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, launched the event six years ago that attracts the younger set with an edgy beat.

“We want the kids to wear their favorite video-game character or superhero,” Harms said.

The music is based on themes from several video games, in tribute to gaming.

A popular event, there are two performances April 30 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The first is at 4 p.m. with costume check-in at 3 p.m. and at 6:30, with costume check-in at 5:30. Prizes are in two age categories, 8 and under and 9 to 14.

The poster for the event is artistic, with video-game characters in action, created by Harms’s nephews, Caleb and Nathan Harms.

The concert is free and there are no reservations. For information, check www.woodlandparkwindsymphony.com