In a rare joint meeting of the Woodland Park City Council and Planning Commission, city officials on May 5 caught a glimpse at staff research on short-term rentals.
Assistant to the City Manager Rob Felts presented the city’s findings and set up the next steps. The definitions were only tentative until the Planning Commission and council hash them out officially, but they offer a starting point, Felts said.
City staff spoke to short-term rental owners, residents, and business and hotel owners to create a list of possible issues, including:
Safety: Are short-term rentals meeting the same safety standards as required of hotels?
Equality between hotels and short-term rentals: Do they have similar property tax rates?
Erosion of community culture: Are there too many? Felts said contrary to popular opinion, the city does not have 300 short-term rentals. In Woodland Park, there are about 130 licensed short-term rentals and maybe another 50 that aren’t licensed but should be.
Crime: Research couldn’t confirm that crime rates are higher near short-term rentals.
Regulating short-term rentals could hurt tourism: Many say the city doesn’t have enough lodging, but Felts said staff didn’t determine if local lodging fills up every weekend.
Regulating short-term rentals affects the livelihoods of their owners. Felts said many owners have quit their jobs to run short-term rentals, 90% of which are whole house rentals. There are currently no statistics available that determine how many short-term rentals are owner-operated and how many are non-owner-operated.
Short-term rentals affect the availability of affordable housing. Converting long-term rentals into short-term rentals cuts the number of housing units available to the local workforce.
These issues will be explored further in the next few weeks.
Felts also presented research on how other Colorado cities and towns regulate their short-term rentals, using high registration and registration renewal fees, code enforcement, restricting locations, charging lower fees for owner-occupied short-term rentals, safety inspections and other tools.
The next step for Woodland Park is to have a community forum where residents can voice their concerns. City Manager Michael Lawson said this would probably happen within the next month. Eventually, the Planning Commission will start looking at possible regulations and the City Council will give final approval or denial of any changes to code.
During the regular council meeting following the work session, the council approved Level 2 water restrictions. Utilities Director Kip Wiley said Level 2 is the city’s highest restrictions, allowing residents to water only twice a week and only during certain hours.
“We need to prepare for several dry years in a row,” he said. “It’s the responsible thing to do.”
Outdoor watering restrictions and indoor conservation tips are outlined on the city’s website at city-woodlandpark.org/190/Water-Restrictions-Conservation. These restrictions are effective beginning Friday.
Wiley also presented three contracts for approval:
Baldwin Street – Rampart Range Road/Kellys pavement rehabilitation contract between the city of Woodland Park and Kiewit Infrastructure Co. in the amount of $2,277,264. This contract also includes a $700,000 alternate option to run fiber conduits while the pavement is open, preparing for installing the 24 fiber lines the city already owns. If this option is taken, the expenditure will be brought back for council approval. Several council members expressed hope that private sector funding will be available to take on the monetary burden of installing fiber conduits.
Street and parking lot restriping contract between the city and American Striping Company in the amount of $102,185. This includes all city streets and parking lots.
Parking lot seal coating, patching and crack sealing contract between the city and A-1 Chipseal Co. in the amount of $104,216.
Mayor Hilary LaBarre set public comments at three minutes and required all those who wish to speak during public comment on items not on the agenda and for specific agenda items to sign in before the meeting.
Those attending on Zoom also must sign up before the meeting at city-woodlandpark.org/FormCenter/City-Clerk-5/Request-To-Make-Public-Comment-During-Of-68. They can also sign up to make a public comment and more under the “How Do I…” tab on the city website’s homepage.
Council liaison positions were set for the following boards and committees:
Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments: Mayor Hilary LaBarre as the primary city representative and Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case as secondary.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful: Councilman Frank Conors.
Utilities Advisory Board: Council members Robert Zuluaga and Catherine Nakai.
Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee: LaBarre and Conors.
Main Street Program: Nakai.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Case.
Historical Preservation Committee: Councilman David Ott.
Seizure Investigation Fund: Ott.
Downtown Development Authority:Councilman Rusty Neal.
Military Affairs: Conors. This is a new liaison position.
The council appointed Kathy Evans and reappointed incumbents Jerry Smith and Teri Baldwin to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. A third incumbent, Susan Janicki, reapplied for her position, but in keeping with a recently-established tradition, her reappointment was delayed until she can appear before council in person.All three Teller County Commissioners — Dan Williams, Erik Stone and Bob Campbell — attended the meeting to congratulate the newly elected council members and speak about past and future collaborations between the county and the city.
Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler presented his plan to establish a police community engagement forum.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq introduced and thanked the eight election judges who helped keep the April 5 municipal elections running smoothly despite a major power outage at City Hall.
Lawson recognized Leclercq and her hard work for National Municipal Clerks Week. “Our theme for this year is ‘Don’t be a jerk to our city clerk,’” he said.