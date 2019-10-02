There’s a method to all that earth moving on Ute Pass these days. For the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District, the dirt work, grading, and work on water and gas lines means progress on the new fire station.
“We built a detention pond near the Green Mountain Falls Road that we share with the town hall,” said Gary Florence, the district board’s treasurer.
Last week, the board hired Merritt General Contractors of Colorado Springs to start building, now that Colorado Civil Construction of Peyton completed the preliminary grading.
A $3 million project partially funded by $1 million matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the station will be a state-of-the-art, leap-into-the-21st-century, for the current volunteer department.
The citizens are all for it, having approved a $3.5 million bond, to be issued by the district board, for the new station.
The building has “future” and “growth” written all over it, symbolically, at least. As a replacement for the historic station up the road on Ute Pass Avenue, the new building is 14,000 square feet and includes living quarters and areas for administration and emergency operations.
As well, the station will be equipped with independent backup power to support emergency situations, along with bays for the equipment. Florence expects the station to open in the fall of 2020.