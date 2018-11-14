Words on Birds: Wild turkey talk: More than a just a holiday meal
In November, most people think of turkey as it relates to gravy and stuffing, but this bird is also a resident of Teller County. The wild turkey was in the running for our national symbol, nominated by Benjamin Franklin. The turkey’s reputation as a tough survivor qualified it to represent our fledgling nation. Most people agree the majestic bald eagle was a better option, but the eagle only won by a single vote in the congressional ballot!
The wild turkey is in a group known as the gallinaceous, or fowl-like birds. The dusky grouse is another local member of this group. Gallinaceous birds have plump bodies, chicken-like beaks and long legs for running. Their short rounded wings allow them to fly limited distances and they burst into flight with a rapid flutter of startling wingbeats. Like chickens they are often seen on or near the ground scratching around for food. Most have elaborate courtship displays that involve strutting, wing flapping and emitting odd low-pitched sounds by inflating colorful air sacs on their necks.
Wild turkeys are quite large and hard to miss when nearby. Their dark plumage has a bronze iridescence and is contrasted by some banding and barring on the wings and tail. The long tail also has a wide paler band at the tip. Turkeys’ small featherless heads and skinny necks are bluish and the males are overall larger and have a more prominent reddish “beard” known as the wattle. Males also have sharp spurs on their feet for self defense. Perhaps the best way to observe turkeys is their three-toed tracks on our snowy hiking trails. They are quick on their feet and prefer running to avoid predators, but don’t forget they can fly and may be roosting in trees overhead.
Turkeys are typically seen in small to large flocks in open forests and edges of wooded areas, often near Gambel’s Oak so they can feast on acorns. In spring the male engages in entertaining breeding displays, fanning his tail and rattling his wings as he struts around.
The wild turkey is the most omnivorous of birds, feeding on seeds, grain (they love corn), berries, buds, nuts, plant leaves, roots, insects and even small reptiles, amphibians, mammals and fish! Turkey sounds include the well known “gobble-gobble,” but also listen for high-pitched calls and soft clucking notes.
Since turkeys are here year round we can enjoy them all the time, not just the fourth Thursday of November.
Notable October reports from the Woodland Park yard area. For a full report go to the Monthly Birds Blog at betterbirdwatching.com.
-Sandhill crane: flock flyover of about 50 on Oct. 2.
-Clark’s nutcracker: a couple around all month.
-Bluebirds: last seen Oct. 12.
-Yellow-rumped warbler: last seen Oct. 6.
-Chipping sparrow: last seen Oct. 4.
-White-crowned sparrow: two on Oct. 4 and 10.
-White-throated sparrow: one on Oct. 15 and Nov. 1.
-Dark-eyed junco, arrival dates of subspecies: pink-sided Oct. 1, Oregon Oct. 10, slate-colored Oct. 23, white-winged Oct. 26.
-Cassin’s finch: one on Oct. 4 and 31.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.