Hawks are “sexy” birds that seem to get people’s attention. The red-tailed hawk is a common and successful species that can be found throughout North America. They are so common they can be considered the default hawk species. When you see a hawk soaring in the distance, just call it a redtail and most of the time you’ll be right.
The red-tailed hawk is in a group known as the Buteos or broad-winged soaring hawks. They indeed have long, broad and rounded wings that catch updrafts and allow them to soar effortlessly for hours. The occasional wing beats are slow and deliberate. Daytime hunting is their preference. Buteos have short, wide tails and are often seen perching in the open, their stocky bodies visible from a distance. Like other hawks, they have large hooked beaks and sharp talons for tearing flesh. Other Buteos you may see in Teller County include Swainson’s and rough-legged hawks.
When you get a good look at the top side of the tail, the reddish-orange color is a dead giveaway for the redtail. However, the tail color can be difficult to see on the whitish underside when the bird is soaring overhead. Also, the juvenile has a banded tail that lacks rusty color.
Another feature to identify redtails of all ages is a dark “shoulder” bar on the pale underside of the wing. Although difficult to see, this feature is diagnostic (no other hawk species has this feature). The backside of the body is brown and when perched look for a pale “v” shape on their back.
Also, when perched look for a dark-streaked belly band on their pale front side. Beware that like people that have varying skin colors, there are light and dark forms of redtails that have paler or darker plumage and different body markings as compared to the typical western form described here. The red-tailed hawk stands up to two feet tall and has a four-foot wingspan. Sexes appear similar but females are larger and pairs usually mate for life.
The distinctive rough, husky call of redtails drops in pitch and is often heard in movies, especially Westerns, to establish a mood of tension or isolation. Calls of juveniles have a higher-pitched and more screechy quality. Their favorite food is small rodents, but they will also prey on rabbits, bats, birds, reptiles, amphibians, crayfish, large insects and even carrion like roadkill.
The preferred habitat for redtails is near woodlands or forests (and power poles) where they can perch and scan the landscape for prey. They will also soar high over open areas while hunting, dropping on prey in a steep dive. Their keen eyesight and acute hearing aids in the location of food items.
The red-tailed hawk is resident in Teller County, but some individuals migrate so there may be more around during the spring and fall.
Notable reports in October from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Downy woodpecker — a few sightings
• Ruby-crowned kinglet — last seen on Oct. 13
• American robin — last seen on Oct. 10
• Red-breasted nuthatch — one or two around most of the time
• White-crowned sparrow — one migrant on Oct. 8
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies arrival dates — Pink-sided on Oct. 10, Slate-colored and White-winged on Oct. 22, Oregon on Oct. 24
• Red-winged blackbird — two on Oct. 22
• Pine siskin and red crossbill — small flocks around most of the time until late Oct. when the heavy snows hit
• Cassin’s finch — some sightings in mid-Oct.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.