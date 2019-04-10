Words on Birds: The towering great blue heron, a truly grand bird
At four feet tall and with a wingspan of six feet, the great blue heron tends to get noticed. They are often seen wading in the shallow areas of lakes, ponds and rivers searching for food. Fish are their favorite food item so their presence can indicate a good fishing spot.
The group that includes herons and egrets features birds in a variety of sizes, but they all have relatively long legs and necks and spear shaped beaks for grabbing aquatic prey items. Males and females appear similar. Another heron you may see in Teller County is the black-crowned night-heron.
The great blue heron has a bluish-gray body with a distinctive head pattern. The head is white with a thick black eye stripe and feather plumes that extend behind the head. Their huge dagger-like beaks are pale colored. In flight, the broad and rounded wings have a two-tone pattern, half gray and half dark blue. Also they will tuck their very long neck in flight, whereas the large and similar sandhill crane flies with the neck extended. Flocks of sandhill cranes may be seen in our area flying overhead in V-shaped flight formations during the spring and fall migrations.
Great blue herons are year-round residents, but tend to be more scarce in the winter when open water is less available. A very successful species, they can be found throughout the U.S. They are typically seen alone but roost overnight in groups and are colony nesters, typically nesting in large trees called rookeries. Great blue heron are usually quiet, but when disturbed they will emit a harsh croaking reminiscent of a prehistoric animal. Food items are mostly fish but also include crayfish, reptiles, amphibians, large insects and small mammals and birds. They stand frozen or slowly stalk their prey, quickly slinging their necks like a whip to snatch unsuspecting victims.
Though they are wary and don’t allow a close approach, the great blue heron is a truly grand bird you could look at eye-to-eye.
Notable reports in March from the Woodland Park Yard Area, including those that are first of season (FOS).
• Downy woodpecker: one on March 12
• Northern shrike: new species for yard area on March 13 during the big blizzard
• Western bluebird: FOS on March 28
• American robin: FOS on March 17, singing on 3-20
• Dark-eyed junco: singing on Feb. 23, all five subspecies many times in early March, as follows:
• Pink-sided: a couple around all month
• White-winged: last seen on March 16
• Oregon: last seen on March 21
• Slate-colored: last seen on March 28
• Evening grosbeak: a few around some of the time
• Pine siskin: a couple around some of the time
• Cassin’s finch: one on March 28
• Red crossbill: one on March 30
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.