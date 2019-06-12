By JOE LaFleur
When you are out enjoying our rivers and streams this summer, you may be entertained by the scuba bird, the American Dipper. The Dipper has the ability control its buoyancy, floating on the water’s surface, then diving and swimming to the river bottom, where it walks around looking for food. It flaps its wings while swimming, like it’s flying underwater.
The Dipper is a very unique bird that is basically in its own group, but is most similar to the Wren family. Like most Wrens, the Dipper’s stubby tail is often cocked upward when perched. The Dipper is about the size of a robin and its plump solid gray body is contrasted by a slightly darker head and sturdy pink legs. Densely packed feathers and special oil glands provide waterproof plumage that serves as their wetsuit. Scales cover their nostrils when diving and function as nose plugs. When they blink, look for a flash of white from an extra inner eyelid called the nictitating membrane. While diving they pull the membrane over their eye to protect it, a built-in scuba mask! When perched on rocks the Dipper will nervously bob its body up and down.
The Dipper is a year-round Pikes Peak region resident but some migrate to higher elevations in the summer, even to the alpine just above treeline. Likewise in the winter some will venture lower into the foothills. Look for Dippers flying low over the rushing water of rivers and streams, but they may also be seen along the edges of mountain ponds and lakes that are near moving water. Sometimes they wade in shallow areas, occasionally peering into the water looking for food items. Dippers are seen alone or in pairs and their diet consists of insects, crayfish, aquatic invertebrates, small fish and fish eggs.
Dippers have a melodious song with long phrases of ringing whistles and trills that resemble the sound of a tumbling brook. They start singing in early spring when snow is still on the ground and their song can also be heard in the fall when they are establishing winter territories. A good way to be alerted to the presence of Dippers is their piercing chattery calls as they zip up and down rocky waterways.
If you encounter a Dipper while hiking or fishing, pause for a moment to observe their amusing aquatic antics.
Notable reports in May from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
Note: FOS = First of Season for returning migrants
Cordilleran Flycatcher: FOS on May 27, singing and calling
Barn Swallow: FOS on May 28
Violet-green Swallow: FOS on May 31
House Wren: FOS on May 31
Western Tanager: FOS on May 25
Green-tailed Towhee: FOS on May 31, singing
Brown-headed Cowbird: FOS on May 31
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.