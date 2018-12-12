Words on Birds: Teller County checklist highlights top 120 local birds
This checklist on Teller County birds provides an overview of possible species in our area and makes a nice gift for people wanting to keep track of their bird sightings.
The compilation is based on my lifetime of observations in the Colorado Rockies and more specific local records over the past three years.
The list below is a condensed version of the top 120 birds, but the full checklist of 212 species can be accessed at betterbirdwatching.com.
Enjoy the birds!
Abundance Codes (in appropriate habitat and time of year):
C = Common, observed most of the time
U = Uncommon, observed some of the time
Seasonal Status Codes:
Y = Year round
S = Summer (spring through fall)
M = Migrant (spring and/or fall)
W = Winter (fall through spring)
PELICANS, CORMORANTS
__ American White Pelican, US
__ Double-crested Cormorant, CS
HERONS, VULTURES
__ Great Blue Heron, CY
__ Turkey Vulture, CS
WATERFOWL
__ Canada Goose, CY
__ Gadwall, CS
__ Mallard, CY
__ Blue-winged Teal, CM
__ Northern Shoveler, CM
__ Northern Pintail, CM
__ Green-winged Teal, CS
__ Redhead, CM
__ Ring-necked Duck, CM
__ Lesser Scaup, CM
__ Common Goldeneye- UW
__ Common Merganser, CY
HAWKS, EAGLES
__ Osprey, CM
__ Bald Eagle, UY
__ Northern Harrier, UW
__ Sharp-shinned Hawk, UY
__ Cooper’s Hawk, UY
__ Northern Goshawk, UY
__ Red-tailed Hawk, CY
__ Rough-legged Hawk, UW
__ Golden Eagle, UY
FALCONS
__ American Kestrel, UY
__ Peregrine Falcon, UY
GROUSE, TURKEYS
__ Dusky Grouse, UY
__ Wild Turkey, CY
RAILS, CRANES
__ American Coot- CS
__ Sandhill Crane- UM
PLOVERS, SANDPIPERS
__ Killdeer, CS
__ Solitary Sandpiper, UM
__ Spotted Sandpiper, CS
__ Wilson’s Snipe, US
GULLS
__ Ring-billed Gull, CS
__ California Gull, US
PIGEONS, DOVES
__ Rock Pigeon, CY
__ Eurasian Collared-Dove, UY
__ Mourning Dove, CS
OWLS
__ Flammulated Owl, US
__ Great Horned Owl, CY
__ Northern Pygmy-Owl, UY
SWIFTS , HUMMINGBIRDS
__ White-throated Swift, CS
__ Calliope Hummingbird, CM (July through Sept.)
__ Broad-tailed Hummingbird, CS
__ Rufous Hummingbird, CM (July through Sept.)
KINGFISHERS, WOODPECKERS
__ Belted Kingfisher, CY
__ Williamson’s Sapsucker, CS
__ Red-naped Sapsucker, CS
__ Downy Woodpecker, CY
__ Hairy Woodpecker, CY
__ Three-toed Woodpecker, UY
__ Northern Flicker, CY
FLYCATCHERS
__ Olive-sided Flycatcher, US
__ Western Wood-Pewee, US
__ Cordilleran Flycatcher, CS
SHRIKES, VIREOS
__ Loggerhead Shrike, US
__ Plumbeous Vireo, US
__ Warbling Vireo, CS
JAYS, MAGPIES, CROWS
__ Canada Jay, CY
__ Steller’s Jay, CY
__ Clark’s Nutcracker, CY
__ Black-billed Magpie, CY
__ American Crow, CY
__ Common Raven, CY
LARKS, SWALLOWS
__ Horned Lark, CS (alpine)
__ Tree Swallow, CS
__ Violet-green Swallow, CS
__ Barn Swallow, CS
CHICKADEES
__ Black-capped Chickadee, US
__ Mountain Chickadee, CY
NUTHATCHES, CREEPERS
__ Red-breasted Nuthatch, CY
__ White-breasted Nuthatch, CY
__ Pygmy Nuthatch, CY
__ Brown Creeper, CY
WRENS, DIPPERS
__ Canyon Wren, UY
__ House Wren, CS
__ American Dipper, CY
KINGLETS, GNATCATCHERS
__ Golden-crowned Kinglet, CS
__ Ruby-crowned Kinglet, CS
THRUSHES, CATBIRDS
__ Western Bluebird, CS
__ Mountain Bluebird, CS
__ Townsend’s Solitaire, CY
__ Hermit Thrush, CS
__ American Robin, CS
__ Gray Catbird, US
STARLINGS, PIPITS
__ European Starling, CY
__ American Pipit, CS (alpine)
WAXWINGS, WARBLERS
__ Cedar Waxwing, UM
__ Yellow Warbler, CS
__ Yellow-rumped Warbler, CS
__ Macgillivray’s Warbler, CS
__ Common Yellowthroat, CS
__ Wilson’s Warbler, CS
TANAGERS
__ Western Tanager, CS
TOWHEES, SPARROWS
__ Green-tailed Towhee, CS
__ Chipping Sparrow, CS
__ Vesper Sparrow, US
__ Song Sparrow, CY
__ Lincoln’s Sparrow, CS
__ White-crowned Sparrow, CS
__ Dark-eyed Junco, CY
GROSBEAKS
__ Black-headed Grosbeak, CS
BLACKBIRDS, ORIOLES
__ Red-winged Blackbird, CS
__ Western Meadowlark, CS
__ Brewer’s Blackbird, CM
__ Brown-headed Cowbird, CS
__ Bullock’s Oriole, US
FINCHES, WEAVER FINCHES
__ Gray-crowned Rosy-Finch, UW
__ Brown-capped Rosy-Finch, UY (alpine)
__ Pine Grosbeak, UY
__ Cassin’s Finch, CY
__ House Finch, CY
__ Red Crossbill, UY
__ Pine Siskin, CY
__ Lesser Goldfinch, US
__ American Goldfinch, US
__ Evening Grosbeak, CY
__ House Sparrow, CY
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.