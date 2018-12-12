joe-lafleur
Hannah Blick
This checklist on Teller County birds provides an overview of possible species in our area and makes a nice gift for people wanting to keep track of their bird sightings.

The compilation is based on my lifetime of observations in the Colorado Rockies and more specific local records over the past three years.

The list below is a condensed version of the top 120 birds, but the full checklist of 212 species can be accessed at betterbirdwatching.com.

Enjoy the birds!

Abundance Codes (in appropriate habitat and time of year):

C = Common, observed most of the time

U = Uncommon, observed some of the time

Seasonal Status Codes:

Y = Year round

S = Summer (spring through fall)

M = Migrant (spring and/or fall)

W = Winter (fall through spring)

PELICANS, CORMORANTS

__ American White Pelican, US

__ Double-crested Cormorant, CS

HERONS, VULTURES

__ Great Blue Heron, CY

__ Turkey Vulture, CS

WATERFOWL

__ Canada Goose, CY

__ Gadwall, CS

__ Mallard, CY

__ Blue-winged Teal, CM

__ Northern Shoveler, CM

__ Northern Pintail, CM

__ Green-winged Teal, CS

__ Redhead, CM

__ Ring-necked Duck, CM

__ Lesser Scaup, CM

__ Common Goldeneye- UW

__ Common Merganser, CY

HAWKS, EAGLES

__ Osprey, CM

__ Bald Eagle, UY

__ Northern Harrier, UW

__ Sharp-shinned Hawk, UY

__ Cooper’s Hawk, UY

__ Northern Goshawk, UY

__ Red-tailed Hawk, CY

__ Rough-legged Hawk, UW

__ Golden Eagle, UY

FALCONS

__ American Kestrel, UY

__ Peregrine Falcon, UY

GROUSE, TURKEYS

__ Dusky Grouse, UY

__ Wild Turkey, CY

RAILS, CRANES

__ American Coot- CS

__ Sandhill Crane- UM

PLOVERS, SANDPIPERS

__ Killdeer, CS

__ Solitary Sandpiper, UM

__ Spotted Sandpiper, CS

__ Wilson’s Snipe, US

GULLS

__ Ring-billed Gull, CS

__ California Gull, US

PIGEONS, DOVES

__ Rock Pigeon, CY

__ Eurasian Collared-Dove, UY

__ Mourning Dove, CS

OWLS

__ Flammulated Owl, US

__ Great Horned Owl, CY

__ Northern Pygmy-Owl, UY

SWIFTS , HUMMINGBIRDS

__ White-throated Swift, CS

__ Calliope Hummingbird, CM (July through Sept.)

__ Broad-tailed Hummingbird, CS

__ Rufous Hummingbird, CM (July through Sept.)

KINGFISHERS, WOODPECKERS

__ Belted Kingfisher, CY

__ Williamson’s Sapsucker, CS

__ Red-naped Sapsucker, CS

__ Downy Woodpecker, CY

__ Hairy Woodpecker, CY

__ Three-toed Woodpecker, UY

__ Northern Flicker, CY

FLYCATCHERS

__ Olive-sided Flycatcher, US

__ Western Wood-Pewee, US

__ Cordilleran Flycatcher, CS

SHRIKES, VIREOS

__ Loggerhead Shrike, US

__ Plumbeous Vireo, US

__ Warbling Vireo, CS

JAYS, MAGPIES, CROWS

__ Canada Jay, CY

__ Steller’s Jay, CY

__ Clark’s Nutcracker, CY

__ Black-billed Magpie, CY

__ American Crow, CY

__ Common Raven, CY

LARKS, SWALLOWS

__ Horned Lark, CS (alpine)

__ Tree Swallow, CS

__ Violet-green Swallow, CS

__ Barn Swallow, CS

CHICKADEES

__ Black-capped Chickadee, US

__ Mountain Chickadee, CY

NUTHATCHES, CREEPERS

__ Red-breasted Nuthatch, CY

__ White-breasted Nuthatch, CY

__ Pygmy Nuthatch, CY

__ Brown Creeper, CY

WRENS, DIPPERS

__ Canyon Wren, UY

__ House Wren, CS

__ American Dipper, CY

KINGLETS, GNATCATCHERS

__ Golden-crowned Kinglet, CS

__ Ruby-crowned Kinglet, CS

THRUSHES, CATBIRDS

__ Western Bluebird, CS

__ Mountain Bluebird, CS

__ Townsend’s Solitaire, CY

__ Hermit Thrush, CS

__ American Robin, CS

__ Gray Catbird, US

STARLINGS, PIPITS

__ European Starling, CY

__ American Pipit, CS (alpine)

WAXWINGS, WARBLERS

__ Cedar Waxwing, UM

__ Yellow Warbler, CS

__ Yellow-rumped Warbler, CS

__ Macgillivray’s Warbler, CS

__ Common Yellowthroat, CS

__ Wilson’s Warbler, CS

TANAGERS

__ Western Tanager, CS

TOWHEES, SPARROWS

__ Green-tailed Towhee, CS

__ Chipping Sparrow, CS

__ Vesper Sparrow, US

__ Song Sparrow, CY

__ Lincoln’s Sparrow, CS

__ White-crowned Sparrow, CS

__ Dark-eyed Junco, CY

GROSBEAKS

__ Black-headed Grosbeak, CS

BLACKBIRDS, ORIOLES

__ Red-winged Blackbird, CS

__ Western Meadowlark, CS

__ Brewer’s Blackbird, CM

__ Brown-headed Cowbird, CS

__ Bullock’s Oriole, US

FINCHES, WEAVER FINCHES

__ Gray-crowned Rosy-Finch, UW

__ Brown-capped Rosy-Finch, UY (alpine)

__ Pine Grosbeak, UY

__ Cassin’s Finch, CY

__ House Finch, CY

__ Red Crossbill, UY

__ Pine Siskin, CY

__ Lesser Goldfinch, US

__ American Goldfinch, US

__ Evening Grosbeak, CY

__ House Sparrow, CY

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.

