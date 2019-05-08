Words on Birds: Some bird names hit the bullseye
People often ask me, “I saw a black bird with red on the wings — what is it?” Well, that would be — coincidentally — the red-winged blackbird.
The blackbirds and orioles are a diverse group with sturdy and pointed beaks. All of the males have at least some black color on the body and some have bright colored and iridescent plumage. Other species in this group that you are likely to see in Teller County include: Western meadowlark, Brewer’s blackbird, brown-headed cowbird and Bullock’s oriole.
Redwings have stocky bodies, short tails and rounded wings. The male is a bit smaller than a robin and has a jet black body with a bright red patch on the wing. Even his eye is black (the male Brewer’s blackbird has a yellow eye). During the breeding season he will flash his bright red wing patch in brilliant fashion. Note that below the red patch there is a yellow line, and at times the red patch may be concealed. The male is bold and aggressive and will not hesitate to chase larger predatory birds from its nesting area. Immature males have more of an orange-ish wing patch and a scaly appearance on the dark body. The female appears quite different, more sparrow-like, with a brownish body, heavily streaked chest and a pale stripe above the eye. The females leave our area in the fall but some males may stick around through the colder winter months.
Red-winged blackbirds are most abundant in wetlands and riparian areas, especially cattail marshes, but can also be found in open areas like fields and meadows. During spring and fall migration they can turn up anywhere. Outside of the breeding season they gather in large flocks, often mixing with other blackbirds and starlings. The male redwing has a distinctive trilly song that sounds like “ko-karee-ooo.” They also emit a variety of chattery calls and sharp whistles. Redwings are often seen foraging on the ground and their varied diet includes seeds, grain, small fruits and insects.
The redwing is a successful species found throughout North America, so when you travel at least you won’t have to struggle on the identification of that black bird with the red on the wings.
Notable reports in April from the Woodland Park yard area below. Note: FOS means “First of Season” for returning migrants.
• Turkey vulture: FOS on April 7
• Broad-tailed hummingbird: FOS on April 24
• Mourning dove: FOS on April 24, singing
• Red-naped sapsucker: FOS on April 30
• Williamson’s sapsucker: FOS on April 16
• Yellow-rumped warbler: FOS on April 24
• Chipping sparrow: FOS on April 24, singing
• White-crowned sparrow: FOS on April 29
• Dark-eyed junco subspecies: Oregon and pink-sided last seen on April 17; slate-colored last seen on April 12
• Evening grosbeak: a few sightings
• Pine siskin: a couple around in mid and late April
• Cassin’s finch: a few sightings, singing on April 25
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.