Words on Birds: Mountain bluebird feels at home in Teller County
While they migrate north along the Front Range and Great Plains, mountain bluebirds can’t wait for the weather to warm up so they can return to their mountain home. They typically arrive here in mid-March and leave by mid-October.
Bluebirds are in the thrush family and other thrush species common to our area include Western bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, hermit thrush and American robin. Thrushes are plump birds with large eyes and slender beaks. They are often seen hopping or running along the ground pursuing insects.
Mountain bluebirds like perching on wires along roads, and if it’s a bluebird sky day it may be hard to see the powder blue body of the male. The male does have a whitish belly, but the solid blue body color can vary from light to dark blue depending on lighting conditions. The female has a brownish to grayish body with blue highlights on the wings and tail. Bluebirds are a bit smaller than a robin and juveniles are spotted.
Preferred habitat for bluebirds is forests and woodlands next to open areas and they will range into the alpine just above treeline. They are typically seen alone or in pairs, but in the fall season they start to gather in flocks. I have observed flocks of more than 60 birds in autumn. Bluebirds are cavity nesters and will readily use nest boxes. Get your boxes cleaned and setup in February so they are ready to go when they arrive. Since they return early in the spring they will often raise two broods of nestlings.
Bluebirds are relatively quiet, but listen for mellow clucks and whistles. Favorite food items are insects but they also eat fruits and berries. Mountain bluebirds are will hover over the ground hunting for insects. In my yard bluebirds occasionally visit the water features.
I often see mountain bluebirds during winter in the Penrose area. Since they don’t have far to travel, expect them to show up any day now.
Notable reports in February from the Woodland Park yard area:
• Sharp-shinned hawk: one on Feb. 24
• Downy woodpecker: a few sightings
• Clark’s nutcracker: a couple sightings in early Feb.
• Mountain chickadee: singing on Feb. 10
• Brown creeper: a few sightings in mid Feb., singing on Feb. 13
• Dark-eyed junco: all five subspecies around most of the time, especially during snowstorms
• Evening grosbeak: a few sightings
• Pine siskin: a few around most of the time
• House finch: singing on Feb. 2
• Cassin’s finch: small flocks of up to seven birds around all month
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.