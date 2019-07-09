Grosbeaks are a group of birds with oversized cone-shaped beaks that are well designed for cracking open seeds. The evening grosbeak has such a beak so it was originally placed into this group. However, genetic testing has revealed that it is more closely related to the Finches so it was moved into that group, yet it retains the “grosbeak” name.
The finch family is popular as they are common at yard areas and feeders. Finches have conical seed-eating beaks and deeply forked tails. They often travel in flocks and most are known as irruptive species, which basically means they are unpredictable. They rove around in search of seed crops so at random times they are abundant and at other times totally absent. Many finches have unique and musical songs and bright colored plumage of reds and yellows. Myriad finches can be seen in Teller County, including pine grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, house finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, lesser and American goldfinches and the rosy finches.
Evening grosbeaks are the largest of the finches, their stocky bodies are a bit smaller than a robin. Their pale oversized beak has a greenish hue in the spring and at this time they are actually the only bird in North America with a greenish beak. The male has bold coloration with a yellowish/goldish body, black and white wings and tail, and a distinct bright yellow forehead and stripe above the eye. The female is more camouflaged with a grayish body, black and white wings and tail and a tinge of yellow on the back and flanks. In flight both sexes show an obvious large white patch on the wings. Relative to their body size they have a big-headed look and their forked tails have a stubby appearance.
Mountain forests and woodlands are the preferred habitats for evening grosbeaks but they will also visit shrubby areas and urban parks. Seeds are their primary food and they really like black oil sunflower. They will also supplement their diet with buds, berries and insects. Listen for their short and loud trilly calls. Large boisterous flocks often sound like they are yelling back and forth to each other from the treetops.
Evening grosbeaks are unpredictable but I have found that they are pretty reliable in July after breeding activities, when tame flocks regularly visit the yard area with their offspring.
Notable reports in June from the Woodland Park Yard Area. FOS = First of Season for returning migrants.
• Band-tailed pigeon — one on June 15, second yard sighting
• Red-naped sapsucker — a couple sightings at water feature
• Western wood pewee — FOS on June 11, singing
• Cordilleran flycatcher — one at water feature on June 27
• Clark’s nutcracker — many sightings through month
• Red-breasted nuthatch — one on June 4
• Western tanager — a few sightings at water feature
• Green-tailed towhee — one around all month, singing
• Evening grosbeak and pine siskin — some around all month
• Lesser goldfinch — FOS on June 12
• Red crossbill — a few around some of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.