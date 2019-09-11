By JOE LAFLEUR
The award for the downright ugliest bird in Teller County goes to the Turkey Vulture. The vulture’s naked head does not help its appeal, but it is a good adaptation. Their head feathers would get infested with parasites since they are scavengers that feed on sloppy carrion.
The only vulture common to our area is the Turkey Vulture, arriving in early April and departing in early October. They get their name from their bright red turkey-like head, but from a distance, the red may not be noticeable. Also, note that immature birds have a dark head. Turkey Vulture bodies are solid blackish-brown. Sometimes in flight, you can notice a two-tone pattern on the underside of their wings. Vultures have heavy beaks with a hooked tip to help tearing flesh. Most birds have a poorly developed sense of smell, focusing instead on acute vision and hearing. However Turkey Vultures are an exception, they use their noses to sniff out rotting flesh. While carrion is their primary food, when convenient vultures will also pursue and capture small prey.
Turkey Vultures are larger than a hawk and have an impressive wingspan of up to six feet. In-flight the vulture holds its wings upward creating a shallow V-shaped profile. They also tilt back and forth in flight and have relatively smaller heads than hawks and eagles. Vultures are found in a wide variety of habitats, from foothills and mountains to forests and woodlands to open areas. They are often seen soaring high in wide circles or strolling on the ground searching for food.
Vultures are seen alone or in groups and may collect in large flocks when feeding and during spring and fall migration. They are most often seen in midday when warming temperatures create rising air currents (thermals) that allow them to soar for hours with minimal effort. Vultures also like to gather overnight in favorite roost trees, sometimes in very large numbers. In the morning, roosting vultures are often seen spreading their wings to soak in the sun. Vultures are eerily silent, except for hisses and grunts around their nesting areas.
Carrion is a widespread food source that has allowed this species to thrive. As you travel throughout the lower 48 states, look for Turkey Vultures providing community service by cleaning up roadkill along the highways.
Notable reports in August from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Northern Goshawk — one on Aug. 29, chasing squirrels
• Calliope Hummingbird — one or two around some of the time
• Western Wood-Pewee — one singing on Aug. 24 and 28
• Clark’s Nutcracker — one on Aug. 28
• Western Bluebird — juveniles on Aug. 3, a few on Aug. 13
• Red-breasted Nuthatch — one or two around second half of Aug.
• Western Tanager — female at water feature on Aug. 22 and 24
• Yellow-rumped Warbler — female at water feature on Aug. 21 and 29
• Black-headed Grosbeak — a few on Aug. 13 and 24
• Chipping Sparrow — one immature on Aug. 28
• Dark-eyed Junco — feeding juvenile Brown-headed Cowbird on Aug. 17 and 21
• Evening Grosbeak, Pine Siskin and Red Crossbill — some around all month
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.