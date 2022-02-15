I got a letter to the editor this week that was especailly troubling. It’s not published here today because I wasn’t able to verify the writer’s name, but I’ll share the gist of it here.
“As a concerned resident and parent in Woodland Park School District, I would like to see an investigative article concerning the racism and bigotry that was brought up in tonight’s meeting,” regarding the Feb. 9 meeting of the board of education.
Racism and bigotry? What the heck happened?
Then I got reporter Norma Engelberg’s account of that meeting, which is published on Page 1 of this edition.
Students, parents and at least one teacher spoke out about a school director’s interactions with middle school students during a classroom presentation this month.
During the public comment period, people said Gary Brovetto, who was elected to the school board in November, made “derogatory remarks about students who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, are on the Autism Spectrum or are from the Middle East and Asia,” states the article.
Engelberg writes that Brovetto “didn’t deny making the derogatory remarks.”
He did say this, “I’m competitive and not politically correct. … I say what I mean, but my mind can be changed.”
It’s one thing to be outspoken, or even unfiltered.
But if this school director did make disparaging remarks to and about students, there should be an inquiry, and it’s on the school district to investigate.
Laura O’Connell, who teaches special-needs students in the district, also spoke up at the meeting. Addressing Brovetto, she said, “I can’t believe someone was able to walk into a building and say the things you said ... Please don’t come to our schools and damage our students.”
Is there a benefit of the doubt to be given here?
Just a few weeks into the new year we are still in the “getting to know you” phase with the new school board members, who were elected to represent the residents of WPSD and act, presumably, in the best interest of the students.
They’ve been on a discovery process of their own, and have embarked on a “listening tour,” interacting with various district stakeholders in the past several weeks. They are learning their jobs as school directors, which is not an easy role.
It’s also a very public role.
As it states on the school district website, “The Board, on behalf of students, staff, parents and the community, holds itself accountable to the citizens of the District through Policy Governance. In fulfillment of this charge, the Board is committed to rigorous, continual improvement of its capacity to govern effectively through policy by defining its concerns in terms of values and its vision in terms of expectations.”
Last week a district resident wrote a guest column for The Courier about the new school board that encouraged support of district teachers and urged residents to be engaged in the school board meetings.
In that column, “In support of Woodland Park schools,” Florissant resident Holly (George) Sample, a former teacher, curriculum specialist and admistrator, wrote, “The new school board members were elected with an agenda for reform, yet they are taking time to get to know the schools and current curriculum, and to listen to parents and other constituencies. Community members are attending board meetings and speaking about their values and perspectives. These developments are all good for our families and our schools so long as people listen to each other with respect and choose to assume good intentions of each other and of school employees.”
As Sample said in her column, residents of the Woodland Park School District need to “come together as a community of caring adults who all want the best possible education for our children and find ways to work together toward that common goal.”
The school board’s next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. March 9. A work session is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Both are open to the public.
For more information about meetings, see the “Board” tab of Woodland Park School District website, wpsdk12.org. The regular meetings are also livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.