Two doors over and light years ahead of technology of the old days, the new digs for Woodland Veterinary Clinic are high-tech and spiffy.
Owner Kevin Conrad, DVM, bought and completely remodeled the building at 310 E. US Hwy 24, the former site of Travelers’ Gourmet and Catamount Powersports.
With four exam rooms, each with a big-screen computer monitor, and separate room for X-ray and surgery, the clinic is designed with growth and expansion in mind.
The entrance is dramatic, distinguished by the divide in the front room, an artistic glass wall with imprints of a cat and a dog peeking out. The work is by glass artist Jane Riege of Woodland Park.
The facility’s new technology indicates a rush into the future. “We have digital radiography, where we push a button and the X-ray photo transmits straight over to the computer screen, without doing it the old-school way of processing film,” said Luke Conrad, the practice manager and Kevin’s son.
Kevin Conrad opened his first practice in a historic cabin in the center of downtown. That cabin is now at the Centennial Trailhead. Conrad’s practice charts the growth of the city.
Over the years, the elder Conrad has treated a lineup of the animal kingdom. “If it doesn’t have tails or feathers, we pretty much see every type of animal, including llamas and alpacas,” Luke Conrad said. “We’ve seen yaks, kangaroos and wallabies, all in Teller County.”
Along with treating animals in the clinic and making “house” calls, Kevin Conrad is a board member as well as the medical director for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide.
“The new clinic is a good opportunity to transition into a newer, more updated way of being able to practice medicine for the next chapter,” Luke Conrad said.
For information or to make an appointment, call 687-1060 or visit woodlandvetclinic.net.