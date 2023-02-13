The Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, has reopened with new owners and a refreshed interior.

As you enter the parking lot there’s an updated sign to greet you, the first indication something new is afloat.

Inside the hardwood floors glisten since being resurfaced, which brightens up the look. Tables and chairs are new, too. Although there have been a few changes, the welcoming, warm lodge feel remains. And the food is as good as ever.

The menu is overseen by new owner Roberto Calcagno, who also owns Mountainara Cucina Italiana in Woodland Park. Theron Gillen is the chef on the line day-to-day, while Calcagno travels between the two eateries. Calcagno’s wife, Elizabeth, manages the front of the house at both eateries.

On the menu you’ll find dishes from Spain, Iceland, Switzerland, France, Greece, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, England, Austria, Hungary and Norway.

On the snowy, chilly Friday evening we visited, the French onion soup ($13), Hungarian goulash ($29), and Piri Piri chicken ($25) from Portugal called out to us. All were textbook preparations and large portions. The goulash, with fork-tender wild boar, and chicken, with African bird’s eye chiles, were highly seasoned and just the ticket of the fridge night.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Details: 719-687-2001, swisschalet.co.

