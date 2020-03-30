In today’s coronavirus atmosphere, with the word “canceled” observed nearly everywhere, Mickie Richardson is focusing on the future.
Richardson, founder of the Mountain Eire Irish Dance School, was among those affected by the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 14 in Woodland Park. The dancers didn’t dance and pub crawlers didn’t crawl that day.
“As soon as things have calmed down and social distancing restrictions are lifted, we plan to do St. Patrick’s Day in May or June, depending on how things work out,” Richardson said, adding that all $5 crawl cards, good at participating restaurants, will be honored.
In the meantime, Richardson plans to hold dance classes via video, the details to be announced.
She said her dancers are “holding out that we’ll have even more fun when the world is ready to celebrate.”