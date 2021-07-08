Sonny Ciccarelli leaped into the history books on June 26 when he won the Class 3A state high jump championship at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
The 18-year-old senior-to-be flew over the bar at 6 feet, 8 inches to easily win the competition and garner his first state title.
“I’m pretty happy,” Ciccarelli said. “I always feel like I can do better, but this is my first year competing so I will take it.”
Ciccarelli is the second member of his family to win a state championship in the event. Older brother Skye won state championships in 2018 and 2019, clearing the bar at 6-4 and 6-6, respectively.
Skye is now a star jumper at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“My younger brother is beating me at his age, but I’d rather have him beat me than somebody I don’t know,” Skye Ciccarelli said. “In the record book it’s ‘S. Ciccarelli’ so nobody knows.”
Sonny Ciccarelli was the prohibitive favorite to win the competition. He was ranked first going into the event, having cleared 6-9 at the Metro League Championships two weeks ago. His closest competition at state was Bennett’s Caden Church, whose PR this year was 6-4.
The two jumpers were neck and neck in the early going. Both needed all three of their jumps to clear 6-2, but each cleared 6-3 on their first attempt.
Church could not clear 6-4, setting the stage for Ciccarelli to take control. He needed three jumps to clear 6-4, and then cleared 6-6 on his first attempt and 6-8 on his second. He tried to get over the bar at 6-9, but missed on his three attempts.
“I had to start my approach from the grass and that threw me off a little bit,” Ciccarelli said. “The bar looked farther from my plant leg than usual. It was a mental thing.”
Ciccarelli’s rise to prominence in the high jump is somewhat of a surprise. He never had any formal training before this season. He finished second in his first event of the spring, but secured first place in every meet that followed.
Ciccarelli believes his top jumps are ahead of him.
“Hopefully 7-feet,” he said. “I’ll do more training and work on my form.”
Ciccarelli is considering adding more events to his repertoire.
“I’d like to rub mid-distance events, like the 800 and the 4x400 or 4x800,” he said.
Ciccarelli ran cross country last year and plans on competing in the event this fall for Woodland Park.
In the meantime, he is turning his attention to basketball, his favorite sport. Last year, he led the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Four other Woodland Park athletes — all pole vaulters — competed at the state track meet.
Sam Johnson finished ninth with a leap of 11-0 to score a point for the Panthers. Caleb Graves was 18th at 9-6.
On the girls’ side, Hayden Molina was 11th at 8-0, while Savannah Roshek was 14th, also at 8-0.