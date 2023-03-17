The Woodland Park track team score wins in two events and several top-5 finishes at their first meet of the season on March 11.

Jonny Sarmiento cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault and likely qualify for the state meet in May. additionally, the boys’ 4 X 800 team also took first place.

“We haven’t even begun to train hard yet and we still had numerous personal records,” coach Jeremy Grier said.

The WPHS track & field team will next compete on March 25 at Chaparral High School.

Panther baseball beats Sierra

Woodland Park defeated Sierra 12-0 to notch its first win of the season.

Freshman Link Bryden and sophomore Marshall McAfee combined for the 5-inning shutout, throwing 67 pitches, striking out 10 batters, while not allowing any walks.

Offensively, junior Ian Newsham and freshman Gavin Strouse had 2 hits each. Seniors Ethan Horton and Tanner McAfee also made significant contributions, getting on base a combined 7 times and scoring 7 runs.

“We’re seeing a lot of improvement in the team, and it’s evident in the way they’re playing,” coach Chris Becker said. “They’re working hard and learning from their mistakes, and it’s starting to show on the field. We’re excited to see what they can accomplish in the upcoming games.”

Prior to the win over Sierra, Woodland Park was swept in a pair of games against La Junta.