WOODLAND PARK • Pierce Pettis, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter, will perform at Righteous Grounds Coffee Roasters shop Oct. 22.
Pettis, who lives in the Appalachian Mountains, includes a stop in Woodland Park on a national tour.
A review on Pettis’ website by recording artist Darrell Scott offers insight into what attendees can expect. “Pierce Pettis bares a gentle soul with a keen eye, a soulful voice, and perfect guitar accompaniment for his beautiful songs — a masterful poet treasure,” Scott writes.
The concert is the first of many initiated by the Huthmaker family — Jim, Jessie and their children, Elijah and Aspen. “We’re planning on hosting a bluegrass group from Alaska,” Jim Huthmaker said. “I love bluegrass.”
The concert is an addition to the coffee roasted in-house by Jim, who learned firsthand the artisan trade from a roaster in Guatemala. As well, Righteous Grounds features his mother’s recipe for the shop’s famous chocolate-chip cookies.
The coffee shop at 108 N. Park St. is in an historic cottage built in 1920 that the family refurbished.
Lisa and Mark Woods host Pierce Pettis in concert Oct. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. A suggested donation is $20; the performance is free for police officers, firefighters and active military.
For information, email mark@wildmenministry.com.