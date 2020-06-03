In June 2012, as Jason Kekich was getting ready to enter his freshman year at Woodland Park High School, his older brother, Paul, was killed in car crash.
Paul, who was going to be a junior, was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on a stretch of road in Wyoming while returning from a Boy Scouts event.
Paul was a member of the school’s baseball team and planned to compete for a starting varsity spot. Jason was looking forward to being his brother’s teammate.
In the years since Paul’s death, Jason, who now lives in Los Angeles, has helped to keep his brother’s memory alive by honoring deserving Woodland Park High School students each year with the Paul Kekich Memorial Scholarship. The award is given to students and athletes who maintain a 3.0 or better GPA while taking an active role in the community and lives of others.
This year’s winners are seniors Garrett Richardson and Greg Pappadakis. Garrett was a member of the school’s hockey and baseball teams. Greg was a soccer player who plans to play for Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
A total of $5,000 is split among the recipients.
“I am incredibly humbled to receive this scholarship,” Pappadakis said. “When the Kekich family contacted me, I was surprised. I didn’t think anybody was watching what I was doing.”
Jason Kekich encourages students of all backgrounds and interests to apply.
“We want Paul’s scholarship to be available to anyone who applies themselves and is willing to pursue their dreams,” said the a 2016 Woodland Park graduate and member of the Panthers’ football, basketball and baseball teams. “Even if they didn’t know Paulie, we want everyone to feel comfortable applying. There are several memorials for Paul throughout Woodland Park if they want to learn more about him, as well.”
Jason and his father Gary Kekich, mother Alana Purling and sister Amber Kekich came up with the idea for the scholarship in 2013. The award was first presented in 2016.
“It’s really important to honor Paulie’s legacy,” Jason said. “He loved sports. He also loved academics. He loved Woodland Park High School. He loved his friends and family
“This community is all that Paul knew. I am so fortunate to have this community and I wouldn’t be who I am without it.”
WPHS retired Paul’s baseball jersey, No. 6, and a sign honoring him stands near the right-field scoreboard at Meadow Wood Park.