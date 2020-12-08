Woodland Park City Manager Darrin Tangeman resigns his post this month with some lingering thoughts about the city’s future — the dark clouds as well as the possibilities.
Among his concerns are the divisions within city government that imperil the city’s future. “I don’t think the residents are as involved as they should be in understanding these divisions and how they are making it impossible for our community to move forward together,” said Tangeman, 46.
The divisions affect policies that, in turn, affect the residents. “I know that on our policy side, we have special interests that are pushing our political body to do certain things which are not always in congruence with our entire community,” he said. “If they’re going to eliminate resources, we should be asking how the cuts will impact the services we provide.”
Tangeman said he feels the current Woodland Park City Council has a lack of vision. “When you don’t provide vision for a community, that absence has stalled our future,” he said. “We need a council that is focused on our future and the obstacles we have ahead of us.”
While council and the residents are aware of issues such as traffic, especially summer congestion through the city, Tangeman noted the lack of a visionary discussion among council members. “We could have been focusing on funding a reliever route,” he said. “Past councils could have been focusing on a reliever route 20 years ago, but chose not to. So when we continue to not have vision and think about the future we’ll miss opportunities again.”
Along with traffic, the city faces a reckoning over water, he said. “Right now, we’re dependent upon other resources outside of the city,” Tangeman said. “We lease water from Colorado Springs; there are things we do that don’t make us self-sufficient.”
Another topic of contention during Tangeman’s tenure was the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority. “My hope is that the DDA can be successful in developing Woodland Station in a way that is beneficial to our entire community; taxpayers paid for that land,” he said.
On a brighter note, Tangeman credits the city staff for their expertise. “We have an incredibly talented staff who understand these issues,” he said. “The problem I have is when there is no consideration at all for people who have been doing this for 25 years; they are the experts on these issues.”
Tangeman’s last council meeting was Dec. 3, when the council was expected to weigh in on the city’s comprehensive plan. “The most important part of the comp plan, without a doubt, is community input from every demographic, from every socio-economic level within this community,” he said. “We need their feedback on the future of this community.”
With community input, Tangeman added, the comp plan can help refocus city council. “Their true role is to be the visionary leaders and listen to the input of our citizens on the direction that we need to go,” he said. “For the last six months we’ve focused entirely on operations.”
Along with the divisions within the city government, there have been repercussions surrounding COVID-19. “This isn’t normal, and how we provide services has been a struggle, has had impacts on us, wears out our staff,” Tangeman said.
Many city employees have been furloughed during the pandemic and as a result, the staff has had to adapt to accommodate the restrictions generated by the virus. “Since COVID, a lot of the angst has been directed at our staff; they get the brunt and they are just doing their job,” he said. “It hurts me to see people be so derisive of our public servants. Honestly, we’ve got incredible staff, who are among the most qualified people in their fields in this region.”
Tangeman and his wife, Alicia, and their two daughters, Kristen, 15, and Kiera, 12, are moving to Truro, Mass. on Cape Cod, where he has accepted a position as the town manager. The Kansas native and former Green Beret began working for the city of Woodland Park in September 2018, succeeding previous city manager David Buttery, who retired in April 2018. Prior to that, he was Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer for three years.
“I have strong fondness and affinity for this community,” he said of Woodland Park. “No city manager ever comes to a community only wishing to stay for two years. You want to stay as long as you can facilitate and drive the success of your city government.”
Michael Lawson, who was hired in October to be assistant town manager, is set to become acting Woodland Park city manager.
Tangeman said, “I think council is making a good decision in appointing Michael Lawson to be the acting city manager; he has an incredible financial background in terms of government finance and broad experience in city operations. I think he understands the fundamentals of community engagement, accountability and transparency.”
Tangeman’s last day on the job in Woodland Park is Dec. 11. His hiring was unanimously approved by the Truro select board, according to a Sept. 24 article in the Provincetown (Mass.) Independent.
“It’s sort of exhausting when someone checks so many boxes,” Robert Weinstein, the Truro select board chair, stated in the article.
Tangeman beings his new role Jan. 4, according to a City of Truro press release.
He leaves Woodland Park with this wish, “My hope for the city council is that the members can be more accepting and trusting of the operational staff, to work closer together to achieve the best possible community — going back to Neil’s vision,” he said, referring to the late Woodland Park mayor, Neil Levy.
“His leadership and passion for the community really drove me to be here,” Tangeman said. “He was always willing to listen, to provide guidance and direction, but you knew that he had a vision, which was always to make the community better.”