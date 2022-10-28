A costume party at Merit Academy Oct. 28 celebrated Halloween with a STEAM theme. The halls were filled with 170 students dressed up as the character in the book each had chosen to portray.
To accent the story, the students, from kindergarten through fifth-grade, decorated pumpkins to resemble the hero of the story.
“It’s controlled chaos, but so much fun,” said Becky Edgin, who teaches second grade. “The kids are so excited.”
The students prepared a presentation about the book with a specific literary focus, characters, plot and setting in addition to highlighting the beginning, middle and end of the story.
“Every student shared their literary focus about the book as they stood around their pumpkin,” Edgin said.
The event encouraged students to use deeper thinking while dissecting literary concepts, organization, creative expression and teamwork, Edgin said.
Edgin credits Allison Hanson and Minie Richardson, fourth-and first-grade teachers, respectively, for the idea of the Halloween festival that reflected the academy’s curriculum of science, technology, engineering, art and math, STEAM. “The presentations build confidence,” Richardson said.