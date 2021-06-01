A chainsaw in the hands of John Busby becomes an artistic medium rather than a source of destruction. For this artist/sculptor, a dead tree, even a stump, is a canvas.
For two weeks at the end of May, Busby designed and crafted a bear, one of his signature subjects, from a tree in Memorial Park. “The tree was struck by lightning,” Busby said. “I’m giving it glory and new life.”
While crafting the piece, Busby attracted onlookers. Artistry in motion, Busby saws, rather than draws, the subject to include cutting tiny ridges for the bear’s coat. To achieve the brown color, he uses a torch on the face, for instance.
The city of Woodland Park commissioned the piece, which complements Busby’s other tree sculptures in the park — eagle and baby owl.
A one-man preservationist, Busby swoops in when called by clients who have lost trees. “Some people planted the tree and when it dies, I turn it into a sculpture that means something to them,” he said.
It’s delicate work, but Busby said the only mistake he’s ever made was due the condition of the tree. “The tree was just too far gone,” he said.
Busby’s next project is a collage of various types of wildlife. From there, he plans to branch out into a new medium — bronze.
But the bear sculptures have been his No. 1 best seller. “This is bear country,” said Busby, who lives in Woodland Park. “They keep me fed.”