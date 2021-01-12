Before leaving Woodland Park and moving on to Oklahoma, Dar and Cheryl Naccarato donated two concrete lion statues to the city.
Placed on pedestals at either end of Lions Park at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Colorado 67, Fluffy and Snowball, as they are known, add a note of pride to the park.
“Lions Park is a perfect natural habitat for them where many can enjoy the stately sentinels for years to come,” Dar Naccarato wrote in an email. “We have moved to a lower elevation, but we have left a large part of our hearts in Woodland Park.”
Naccarato is known in the community as a volunteer for several organizations and has served on the city council. In April, Naccarato lost the race for mayor to Val Carr, who was elected to serve a two-year term.
“It is Lions Park so we think it is a good match,” said Michael Lawson, the city’s interim city manager. However, Lawson declined to guess which one was Fluffy or Snowball.