WOODLAND PARK • The Lightbulb Theatre will present “By Your Side,” Aug. 15 at Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Set in the American South, the dramatic play fosters a sense of intimacy with a home-like setting, with porch.
“It’s a slice-of-life play,” said Andrea Keller, who wrote and directs the play.
The play’s heroine is Doreen Duluth, 35, played by Emily Jacobs. Doreen is jolted by the news that her younger brother David, 34, is getting married.
“The play is her story on navigating through grief,” Keller said. “She has to learn to let go. “
In the meantime, Doreen must plan the wedding.
But it’s the guests who provide the drama, the theatrics.
Jenny, the siblings’ 19-year-old sister who lives in another town, shows up with her fiance, Hank. She too, announces her own wedding, happening in just two weeks’ time.
“Its culture shock for Doreen,” said Madison Leake, the play’s stage manager. “So she has to host another wedding in two weeks.”
Hank brings his sisters, Mic, 14, and Vickey, 23, who add their personality dynamics to the plot line.
Doreen’s best friend Peggy, 60, who has no qualms about expressing opinions, adds tension to the scene. “She says whatever is on her mind,” Keller said. “She means well.”
Peggy brings her husband, Lionel, a pastor who’s quiet and calm, a contrast to his wife.
If the whole scene isn’t enough for Doreen, her ex-fiance, Joe, shows up. “Of course, everything comes up. What is their relationship now?” Keller said.
Doreen’s parents are not in the picture, so the audience can assume they are dead, Keller said.
The Aug. 15 performance is the fourth for Lightbulb Theatre, a nonprofit organization founded by Keller and Leake.
Halted last year by the pandemic, Lightbulb actors instead staged intimate performances for small audiences. “We got to do what we love because it brought joy and hope,” Keller said. “It was such a dark time we wanted to bring light.”
The full cast: Emily Jacobs as Doreen, Masie Stuby as Jenny, Cat Stroud as Peggy, Becca Bradley as Mic, Jasmine Utz as Vickey, Bryce Starbuck as David and Joel Castille as Joe, Drew Harris as Hank and John Michael Moore as Lionel.