With an abundance of coffee shops in Woodland Park, the City above the Clouds has become a caffeine mecca. Coffee, mountains, trails, beautiful weather, great people — that’s what Woodland Park can be known for from now on.
Each coffee shop in the city has a distinction that adds to its unique attraction.
Java Haus, on the city’s main street, opened recently in a historic building with a colorful history. It’s in the former home of Tres Hombres, an old-fashioned saloon that drew cowboys, ranchers and others who came for a good time and some Western, kicking music.
Now the vibe is entirely different, as people show up with laptops and a thirst for different kinds of beverage — coffee or chai tea.
Joe and Tessa Swearengin opened the shop in November adjacent to one of the most popular places in town — 110 Reserve, a beer garden in the center of downtown.
Woodland Park’s prolific and well-known architect David Langley designed the shop’s interior, which features wood paneling throughout.
Tara Peterson manages the Java Haus. “It’s cool because I learn different pieces about Tres Hombres from people,” she said.
The welcome surroundings makes some customers want to stay awhile. “We have regulars who come in and tell me this is their office,” Peterson said.
The shop offers a variety of muffins and breakfast burritos from the kitchen at Springs Rescue Mission.
To date, Java Haus is the only coffee shop in Woodland Park that boasts a conference room, which is available for meetings and parties. The shop features a specialty coffee, the Java Haus blend from beans roasted by Building III roasters in Colorado Springs.
