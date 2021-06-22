WOODLAND PARK • Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered program aimed to help anyone with a hurt, hang-up or habit, is just one of the ministries offered by Impact Christian Church.
The program was started 30 years ago at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif. by Pastor John Baker and his son, John, who serves as its global executive director. Today, the program has spread throughout the world. It has been translated into 26 languages and there are 35,000 churches in the United States hosting this remarkable program that has changed many lives.
At Impact, the program has been going strong for more than 10 years.
“Jesus talked about how you recognize a tree by its fruit, and our CR ministry has produced bushels of healthy and flourishing fruit over the years. Changed lives, restored marriages and renewed families. I love the smiles and healing that I have seen over the years through our Celebrate Recovery. I love CR and what Jesus does through it,” said Scott Park, lead pastor at Impact Christian Church.
Celebrate Recovery’s organizational structure has a global director who oversees the worldwide program, assisted by state representatives and regional directors. The current global director, Mac Owen is an elder at Impact Church.
Celebrate Recovery’s Teller County and Southwestern Colorado State Representative Ronnie Martin is also a member of Impact Church, and the ministry leader of the program at Impact is Lee Chapin. All three men, along with their wives (Mary, Jennifer and Jeanne, respectively), not only lead the program, but have benefited from Celebrate Recovery in their own lives.
Celebrate Recovery is open to anyone experiencing any number of life’s struggles. Less than a third of those attending the program are dealing with drug or alcohol addictions. People come for a variety of reasons — anger, marriage difficulties, weight problems, divorce, grief or anything that gets in the way of living joy-filled lives.
Some recovery programs deal only with alcohol or drugs, but Celebrate Recovery is a large umbrella under which a limitless number of issues can be dealt with. Hurts can be carried from 30 to 40 years ago, and unfortunately, the expression “time heals all wounds” is not universal.
Celebrate Recovery is a safe place full of caring individuals, with no judging and no condemnation — just respect and a place of belonging, a place to listen and a place to be heard, and a place to grow. Everything discussed and/or revealed through the program is confidential and will not extend beyond its doors.
Celebrate Recovery also offers something for the whole family. Free childcare is provided each week for infants up to 5 years old, along with Celebration Place for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and The Landing for those in sixth to 12th grade.
These programs are designed to meet the children on their own level. Children are taught to take responsibility for their own actions and how to forgive themselves and others and how to accept forgiveness while learning how to cope with life’s hurts and hang-ups so they can face those situations with tools that will keep them for forming bad habits. All of the adults who interact with the children have been background checked and have gone through a child protection class.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. every Monday in the lower level of Impact Church, 27400 CO-67, Woodland Park, just past Shinning Mountain Golf Course on opposite side of road. The meeting starts with dinner followed by worship and a teaching or testimony in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone who attends is encouraged to particpate, but no one is expected to if not comfortable. After announcements and the Serenity Prayer, everyone breaks into smaller groups for sharing and listening, which normally runs from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Newcomers are invited to attend a 101 Class, which explains what Celebrate Recovery is (and isn’t) and to field any questions. The evening ends with a time for fellowship with coffee and dessert.
It’s a safe place to find healing or hope, or to find a meal and some friendly faces.
For more information, go to celebraterecovery.com, or simply attend a dinner, and meet the leaders and other participants.