WOODLAND PARK • Turkeys were almost flying out the door at the Community Cupboard last week. Braced by donations from a variety of sources, the cupboard brightened the Thanksgiving holiday for many in the Teller County community.
“I’m a low-income senior citizen with a disability,” said Don, who gave only his first name, who is a regular at the Cupboard. “I’ve been coming here for 15 years, every two weeks.”
Each person who came to the Community Cupboard during the week of Thanksgiving received a basket of food and a $50 gift card to be redeemed at Safeway, City Market or Albertsons.
Don, whose wife passed away in 2018, said he planned to buy a turkey breast and all the trimmings for his holiday dinner, thanks to the gift card.
Don also picked up cat food for several cats he has rescued, along with a pile of wood scraps. Susan Tanner, executive director of the nonprofit organization, handed him the gift card and loaded the wood into the back of his truck. “I really appreciate the help,” he said.
Other donations came from High View Baptist Church as well as students from Gateway and Summit elementary schools.
Members of the Key Club at Woodland Park High School huddled in a group to plan a Thanksgiving meal. With list in hand, they shopped and donated the ingredients, from turkey to cranberries and on through desserts.
The students, with Coach Andrew Pappadakis, showed up with two truckloads of food. The Key Club is one of the youth branches of the Ute Pass Kiwanis Club.
The place was hopping on Monday before Thanksgiving. As volunteers collected and baskets for people who drove to the Community Cupboard that day, Sharron Langhart collected stories.
“We helped a single mother who is trying to get on her feet, and three women, aged 60-to 75, each disabled, who are living in their van,” Langhart said adding that another recipient was an 80-year-old disabled veteran of the U.S. Army.
Another client, a single mother with a young child, had expected to receive a turkey and some fixings, but was surprised about the gift card. “We’re in a bind right now,” she said.
Bob Lowry is among the donors who came to the cupboard that day. “We go shopping at Fort Carson and buy non-perishables for the cupboard,” he said, referring to his wife, Kathy Lowry.
According to a recent report by Feeding America, 53 million Americans experienced food insecurity in 2021, one-third more than prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them turned to food banks such as the Community Cupboard.
Langhart credits the generosity of the Teller County community for the Cupboard’s ability to help others. “I say ‘thank you’ to the community,” she said. “It’s just plain ol’ neighbors helping neighbors.”