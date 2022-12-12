WOODLAND PARK • Eight years after parents and teachers began planning for an updated playground at Columbine Elementary School, parents, faculty and students celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new playground Nov. 29. It features swings and a mini zipline, along with climbing ropes and a bridge, all on a surface of wood chips.
“I’m so happy we finally got the playground,” said Amy Schommer, whose daughter was in pre-school when she helped initiate the $90,000 project.
The price included taking out the old equipment, Schommer said.
Over the years, the students raised the funds with Read-a-Thons and Walk-a-Thons.
“We had a Reading Café where parents and guests in the community came in to read to the kids,” Schommer said.
Along the way, Schommer Construction contributed from $5,000 to $10,000 annually for the students’ fundraising campaigns to include the playground.
“We did not have the kids selling candy bars,” Schommer said, referring to a fundraising option where a portion of the proceeds remain with the company that provides the candy bars.
Schommer credits Nicole Melby, who teaches first grade, for her role in moving the project forward. “Nicole did the research and was a wonderful resource for the project,” she said.
The project began under former Columbine principal Veronica Wolken and moved forward with current principal Ginger Slocum.