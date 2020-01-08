Woodland Park High School student Nick Conlin, 15, has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts, joining just 4% of all Boy Scouts who reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
Conlin began his scouting career in third grade, working through all badges up to his Eagle Project, when he designed, coordinated and oversaw the construction of two benches now housed at Columbine Elementary School in Woodland Park.
Conlin has a long-term plan to work as a trauma nurse, but his true passion is Olympic weight lifting. During his first year of competition, Conlin won at State and competed at the National Youth Weight Lifting Championships. He is expected to return again this year to the national competition.
Conlin and his parents, Don and Katy Conlin, thank both Boy Scout Troops 43 and 230, as well as the (Boy Scouts of America) Pikes Peak Council, for their support, encouragement and guidance through his scouting career, the family said in a statement.
“We highly recommend scouting for all kids to have great experiences, build character, foster friendship and citizenship, and develop life skills and personal fitness,” they said.