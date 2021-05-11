WOODLAND PARK • Things are looking up for the Youth Baseball program administerd by the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department. Last week, Jake Behunin donated $3,000 to the program.
Supervisor of drill services for Newmont Mining Corp., Behunin won the Safe Leader Award at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. Under his leadership, the team set a record of five years without a recordable injury.
Behunin is responsible for the safety of the mine’s exploration drill rigs as well as the crews.
The award is part of the new program at CC & V that includes the recipient’s choosing an organization for a donation.
For Behunin, the selection of the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department’s baseball team was a natural. He is not only the coach but has three boys in the program, one in each age category.
“With the donation, we can buy 90 pieces of equipment, including helmets, bats and catcher’s gear,” said Ryan Baade, sports coordinator for the parks and recreation department. “I’m sure the coaches will be excited about the new equipment.”
Melissa Harmon, general manager of Newmont’s CC & V Mining Co. presented the award