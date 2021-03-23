Three down, one to go for Brady Hankin.
The Woodland Park junior won his third state wrestling championship in three tries March 12 in Pueblo and now has his sights set on making history in the sport he eats, breathes and lives.
“I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing,” Hankin said. “If I can improve a little each day and stay in shape, it won’t be an issue.”
Hankin’s father, Casey, is Woodland Park’s coach and one of his son’s personal coaches. Casey knows winning a fourth state title will require a lot of work.
“Now the plan is to pick up speed and go to the next level,’ Casey said. “He has a target on his back and he knows it.”
Twenty-nine prep wrestlers in Colorado history have won four state titles. The latest member to join that group is Monarch’s Vince Cornella this winter. The first was Montrose’s Bob Thompson (1956-59).
“It would be a bummer if I don’t win next year,” Brady Hankin said. “I expect myself to win, but I’m not going to take anything for granted.”
Hankin has perfected the art of staying in the moment.
“I go into every match thinking state finals,” he said. “I can’t assume any match will be easy.”
Hankin’s state titles have come at three different weight classes — 106, 120 and 138. He doesn’t see another dramatic leap forward in weight next season.
“Maybe 145s” he said. “But I doubt I’d go all the way to 152s.”
Following his latest title, Hankin took a couple of weeks off from training. He will jump back into the ring in April when he heads to Virginia Beach for the High School Nationals.
“That will be a tough one,” said Hankin, who is verbally committed to the wrestle for the University of Northern Colorado. “The best kids in the nation will be there. There’s already 100 registered in my weight class.”
Hankin also plans to compete in national duals this spring, summer and fall leading up to the next high school wrestling season. The season typically begins in November.
“I get really pumped up for high school matches still,” Hankin said. “You’re always going to have a tough match in your state.”
Hankin was 16-0 this season and has an overall high school record of 88-2 . He said his toughest match at state earlier this month was actually his semifinals grapple with Zach Brown of Valley, whom Hankin defeated in the regional to hand Brow his only loss of the season.
In their rematch, Hankin and Brown were tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and needed overtime to decide things. Hankin didn’t waste much time getting the points he needed in the extra frame when he got a two-point takedown in the first 20 seconds.
“I think I should have wrestled him in the finals, but I don’t do the seeding,” Hankin said.
No matter who Hankin wrestles over the next several years, rest assure that he won’t take any opponent lightly.