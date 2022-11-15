Just back from the market in Dallas, the new owners of Miss Priss Clothing Boutique in Woodland Park are styling and stocking.
A mother-daughter team, Robin Reed and Elizabeth Eicher, respectively, complement each other when it comes to skill sets, marketing, technology and artistry, for opening a business. “We get along really well,” Reed said.
The two bought the shop in July from Miss Priss founder Pam Mikesell, who brought women’s fashion to Woodland Park when she opened the boutique downtown.
“I shopped here, and when I learned it was for sale, I said to mom, ‘We have to get this store,’” Eicher said.
While unpacking the inventory from the Dallas market, the two talk about what’s “in” and what’s “out” in the fashion world.
For instance, regular flannel shirts are out, but distressed flannel is in. Fringe, on shoes, shirts and skirts, is in, along with rhinestones, including gold and silver shoes by Corkys Footwear.
“Leggings are still in, with oversized shirts,” Eicher said. “Maxi dresses and jumpsuits are in along with bright colors and floral patterns.”
In addition to the latest fashion clothing trends, Miss Priss carries purses, shoes, jewelry and accessories, so “people don’t have to go down to the Springs to shop,” Eicher said.
In Dallas, the partners bought inventory to respond to customer needs through spring, including outfits for New Year’s, Valentine’s and Mother’s days up through Easter. As well, a loyalty program at Miss Priss offers 10% off on sales of more than $100.
Before buying the shop, Reed was semi-retired after working 30 years at Hewlett Packard.
The mom and daughter worked together for several years at Compassion International in Colorado Springs.
The partners intend to sponsor days when a portion of the proceeds will go toward organizations that help young people caught in sex-trafficking rings in Teller County.
As Woodland Park residents, the two tout their local ties to the community.