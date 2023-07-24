A Woodland Park resident has been acquitted of three false reporting to police charges in a case the woman’s attorney claims was pursued solely due to a prosecutor’s abuse of power.

On the evening of July 24, 2022, Woodland Park resident Samantha Peck went to check on her volunteer petitioners at the local Safeway where they were gathering signatures in an attempt to oust some Woodland Park School District RE-2’s board members.

While at the Safeway, Peck saw an interaction with a woman and a grocery store clerk and became concerned that the woman was intoxicated — and potentially driving — shortly after Peck learned that her volunteers had the same concerns. Peck said that after her volunteers asked her to do so, she called the Woodland Park police non-emergency line, something she said she was instructed to do by police earlier if they felt unsafe while gathering signatures.

Peck didn’t know it at the time, but that phone call would go on to start a nearly yearlong criminal case and trial that ended last week.

When speaking with The Gazette, Peck said that nearly two weeks after she made the call she was arrested at her Woodland Park home by police and hit with three counts of false reporting, two of which were felonies.

Peck recalled being taken from her home near midnight in front of her three children, the oldest of whom was 14 at the time, and being forced to leave her children home alone.

“It’s awful to see the fear in your kid’s faces,” Peck said, recalling the night she was arrested and booked at the Teller County jail. “It’s awful to be treated like you were a violent threat to the community for making a call. ... It’s not what the foundation of our community should be.”

What Peck says she didn’t know at the time was that the woman she and her volunteers had concerns about was Katie Illingworth, wife of David Illingworth II, one of three school board members subject to recall at the time and a deputy district attorney with Colorado’s 4th Judicial District.

“My issue with the school board was against David Illingworth’s policies and procedures, not against the Illingworth family,” Peck said. “You can dislike what’s happening without disliking a person. The only time I had ever seen Ms. Illingworth in public was at a school board meeting with 300 people.”

When a Woodland Park officer arrived at the Safeway the night Peck made the call, he determined that Katie Illingworth didn’t appear to be intoxicated, and appeared confused as to why police would ask if she was. That interaction can be seen in the body-worn camera footage from the responding officer that evening, previously acquired by The Gazette.

Three charges against Peck would follow shortly after the incident: two felony counts of attempt to influence a public servant and one misdemeanor count of false reporting a fake crime. Had Peck been convicted at trial of all charges, she could have faced up to six years in prison.

Peck’s attorney David Lane, a civil rights attorney based in Denver, claimed when speaking with The Gazette that the charges against his client came only because of Illingworth’s standing within the district attorney’s office.

“I was so taken aback by the abuse of power here that I agreed to represent Samantha pro bono, for free, in her criminal charge,” Lane said last week. “David Illingworth is a powerful, well-connected person, and he used his position as a powerful, well-connected person to keep this case alive.”

Later on the same evening that Peck made the report, David Illingworth came to the Woodland Park Police Department and in a conversation that lasted over an hour, according to Lane, discussed what charges the department should file against Peck for making the call.

“It’s interesting, because there’s a certain point where you cross the line from false reporting to attempt to influence a public official,” Illingworth can be seen saying in a portion of the video, which was recorded by a Woodland Park police officer’s body camera and provided to The Gazette by Lane. “The question would be if I was prosecuting it, I’d be wanting to listen to the tape, and if she (Peck) is pushing like ‘you need to go get her, you need to arrest her, she’s a danger’ that’s felony level.”

In the clip, the police officer speaking with David Illingworth can also be heard openly suggesting that Peck made the call against Katie Illingworth exclusively because of David Illingworth’s position with the school board.

In a written statement to The Gazette, the Woodland Park Police Department denied that David Illingworth’s position with the DA’s office had anything to do with its choice to file charges against Peck.

“During the course of this investigation, which spanned several days, the officer who worked this case had established probable cause for the charges that were filed prior to any conversations between he and Mr. Illingworth,” Woodland Park Police spokesperson Chris Deisler said in the statement. “While we respect Mr. Illingworth’s standing as a member of the DA’s Office, it is clear in this particular instance that given his association with the victim his position, regardless of context, is biased and did not factor into the way the case was handled. Suggestions to the contrary are simply without merit.”

Lane also expressed frustration that his request to have a special prosecutor appointed, because of a potential conflict of interest, was denied. Had that request been granted, prosecutors from a different judicial district would have presided over the case.

Last week, after three days of trial, a 12-person jury came back with not guilty verdicts on all three charges in about 30 minutes, Lane said.

Some moments of the trial that stood out to Peck and Lane included when it came out that Woodland Park police never interviewed the volunteers who had also expressed concerns over the behavior of Katie Illingworth and urged Peck to call the police to report the behavior.

“He (the responding Woodland Park police officer) never bothered to even ask the volunteers. He never once in the space of a year ever interviewed these volunteers,” Lane said. “But he has 75 minutes of David Illingworth coming into his office and advising him on how to up this misdemeanor charge of a false report into felony charges of attempting to influence a public servant by means of deceit. It’s outrageous.”

David Illingworth declined to answer specific questions from The Gazette, and instead provided the following written statement:

“Speaking for myself personally, my only connection to this case was that of a husband concerned about my wife being victimized by false statements. I naturally made myself available to truthfully answer police questions about any knowledge I had about the facts surrounding the incident, just as any potential witness would. I would have cooperated with the defense, too, but they never asked to speak with me or subpoena me for the trial. I had no involvement of any kind with the police investigation, charging decision, or prosecution of the case. At all times, my wife and I were only private citizens in this case, and we hired an attorney at our own expense to act as liaison between ourselves and the district attorney’s office.”

Fourth Judicial spokesperson Howard Black provided a written statement to The Gazette regarding Peck’s case:

“The District Attorney’s Office has not waded into the political issues surrounding the Woodland Park School Board and will not be drawn into that debate over a criminal case. Efforts to paint this as a politically motivated prosecution are false as evidenced by a strict adherence to constitutional provisions governing the criminal justice system. David Illingworth serves on the Woodland Park School Board as an independent citizen and not as a representative of the District Attorney’s Office.”

For Peck, there was a sense of validation in the trial’s outcome.

“It was a relief, like this huge weight just lifted off your shoulders,” Peck said through tears, describing the moment the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

“I lived a whole year in embarrassment and fear,” Peck said.

Peck, however, said that she wouldn’t let the experience deter her future efforts to push for positive change in her community and its schools.

“If there’s an opportunity to get involved, I will,” Peck said. “I’m not going to allow this terrible experience to prevent me from getting involved.”