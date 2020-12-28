Barbara Brocksieck’s husband, Harry had been after her for years to publish parts of the journals she’s been keeping for the last 40 years. She has finally done it with the publication of “Pondering in Wonder: Contemplations of a Mountain Contemplative.”
“COVID seemed like a good time to start,” Barbara said. “Most of it was already written.”
Barbara was born in Flint, Michigan, but grew up in Illinois, where she met Harry. They both served as officers in the Salvation Army for 50 years. They spent several years working in the Midwest and then spent the rest of their service in Europe. They retired to Woodland Park in 2007.
“With all that traveling, we never had a house,” Barbara said. “Retirement meant we had to find a location and buy a home. We looked at and researched five locations, but we had attended Salvation Army conferences at Glen Eyrie and fell in love with the area. We have a wonderful home and Woodland Park is just the right starting place for us to take day trips to other areas.”
They have two grown sons — one in Woodland Park and the other in Portland, Oregon.
For Barbara, poetry came first and the journaling started later.
“Journaling is thinking,” she said. “It isn’t keeping a diary — I didn’t write about events. I write about scriptures, but it isn’t commentary. The person who wrote the book’s forward called it ‘A collection of meditations on the spiritual life and the Christian experience.’”
At Harry’s urging, Barbara started working on the book in January, when COVID was on the horizon.
“The book is a surprise to me,” she said. “Before I started rereading my journals, I chose themes — Christmas, Easter, discipleship and Holy Spirit — then I searched for poems and passages that fit. All my journals are handwritten, so I had to type everything up. I finished the manuscript in July.”
Included in the 518-page book are illustrations by one of Barbara’s former students, Elena Kotrutsa, who lives in Moldova.
“The illustrations are beautiful,” she said. “I was thrilled that she could work with me.”
The book was published by Outskirts Press and is available on Amazon and in large-format paperback in selected bookstores.