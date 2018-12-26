Carie Stookey of Woodland Park will be waving to the crowd from a float in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Calif. One of two employees of Carnival Cruise Lines to be chosen for the honor, Stookey is riding a replica of the Panorama.
“Isn’t it awesome?” she asked.
The ship, yet-to-be-launched, is the latest in Carnival’s fleet of 35 ocean liners. “It’s not even built — they just did the coin ceremony today,” she said.“When the outside is done they put a coin in the front of the ship, which is supposed to bring good fortune.”
The Panorama float is decorated by hand, with thousands of fresh flowers, leaves, nuts, berries, palm fronds and orchids. “I won’t even see it until they’re in the staging area,” she said.
An experienced cruiser on Carnival ships, Stookey has been around the world; her most recent voyages, with her husband Marc, were to Alaska and Cuba.
But when it comes to booking trips for others, Stookey thinks she’s heard it all, though some requests are nuttier than others. “I had a lady ask if she could take her pet squirrel on the cruise; I said ‘No,’” she said. “Another asked if I could give them driving directions from Texas to Puerto Rico — wanted to know where the pier was.”
Then there are the illicit doings. “I had a guy asked if he could put his wife in one room and his girlfriend in another,” she said. “Another asked me not to email him because his wife wasn’t going on the cruise. We’ve had a lot of little tryst-y things going on.”
And when it comes to options, Carnival has a variety, including a “poop deck” for service animals and programs for kids with special needs. And just in case travelers get funny ideas, there’s a jail on the ship. “If you go to Jamaica and pick up some of the local herbs and come back through security you will end up in the brig,” she said.
The requests, along with the sheer excitement of planning trips to distance places, make the job more than just picking up the telephone or answering an email. “I love it, love Carnival, love my job, love everything about it,” she said. “Carnival is the most generous company on the planet.”
A 20-year employee of Carnival, for the past four years she has worked at home since the company closed the Colorado Springs office.
The Stookeys, Carie and Marc, take off for Pasadena Saturday for a trip with all expenses paid, including a three-day stay at the Westin Hotel and tickets to the Rose Bowl after the parade.