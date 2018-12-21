Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, was arrested Friday morning at his ranch near Florissant and was charged with the first-degree murder of Berreth and solicitation of first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Teller County jail.
“As a reminder, Patrick Frazee is innocent until proven guilty,” said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung, speaking in a press conference three hours after the arrest.
May explained to reporters, “It is a crime to solicit somebody to commit another crime; (it) doesn’t matter whether it’s burglary, robbery (or) murder. You have to take a substantial step toward completing that — it’s not just a discussion; you’ve actually done something that shows the purpose of your actions. You don’t necessarily have to complete it to have a solicitation charge but you have to show what you intended to do.”
Berreth’s one-year-old daughter Kaley is in protective custody and will be reunited with Kelsey’s family, DeYoung added.
The case involved a multi-task force that included the FBI, CBI, 4th Judicial District, Teller County Sheriff’s office and the WPPD, the lead investigators. “Sadly, we do not believe Kelsey is still alive,” DeYoung said.
The community can expect police activity throughout the next few days, even weeks, DeYoung said. “This case has involved highly technical work, including cellphone records and other data that has led to today’s arrest.”
Frazee’s arraignment has not been scheduled nor have formal charges been filed, said District Attorney Dan May, adding that the case was now being handled by the DA’s office.
The affidavit has been sealed by the court and is not expected to be released for several weeks, May said. “There are a lot of investigative leads that still need to be done,” he added.
May praised the efforts of the multi-task force. “When a small community gets something like this, it’s important to have those contacts and people who come in and step forward,” he said.
In the search for clues, the FBI dispatched 30 agents across a multi-state area. “It’s amazing the technical expertise they can bring that local agencies just don’t have,” he said. “And the CBI is still at Kelsey’s house processing things.”
Since Berreth, 29, was first reported missing Dec. 2, officers have worked around the clock. “I want to offer our deepest sympathy to Kelsey Berreth’s family and all those affected in our community,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “You have a lot of tired deputies, police officers and agents who have done an amazing job; they didn’t stop, worked 24 hours a day.”
Mikesell credited the community for its support of law enforcement. “We’re a family here in this county,” he said. “This investigation is ongoing and does deeply affect our community. Just know we are here to support you as well.”
Mikesell credited the FBI for its role in the investigation and introduced Assistant Supervisory Agent in Charge Michael Nordwall. “Over the past three weeks, the FBI has provided our evidence-response team, expertise from our behavioral-analysis unit, technical analysis and investigative resources,” Nordwall said. “We have devoted agents solely to assist in this investigation and will continue to do so until the conclusion and those who are responsible for this horrific act are brought to justice.”