The woman who died in a crash in Colorado Springs June 19 has been identified as Kathryn Reeves of Woodland Park, police said Jan. 29.
Reeves, 38, died on the way to a hospital following the crash at East Fountain and Murray boulevards June 19 at about 9 p.m., Colorado Springs Police said.
Reeves was the passenger in a westbound Mazda on Fountain Boulevard when it struck an eastbound sedan on Fountain as it tried to turn left onto Murray Boulevard, according to investigators. The sedan’s three occupants were taken to a hospital with serious injuries but were treated and released. The Mazda’s driver was uninjured.
Speed and drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, but the investigation is continuing, police said. No charges were filed as of June 29.
Reeves’ death marks Colorado Springs’ 16th traffic-related fatality in 2020. At the time of the crash in 2019, there were 18 traffic fatalities reported in the city.
If you were witness to or have information regarding the crash, you may call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To report anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7876.
Contact the writer: leslie.james@gazette.com